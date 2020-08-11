To ensure the safety of everyone at the falls, a check-in station has been placed at the entrance and there are barriers throughout the property to encourage people to follow the designated direction of foot traffic. Face coverings are required for all staff and visitors over the age of 5. Those masks can be removed when eating or drinking, which means concessions are open but food is takeout only and must be eaten on the plaza. Restrooms remain closed, but porta-potties have been stationed in the parking lot.