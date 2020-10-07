Our expedition was to take place near Florence in what the Oregon Department of Fish & Wildlife calls Alsea Unit 18. A day and a half in and we hadn't offcially hunted yet. Our journey started with a small canoe trip, complete with selfies and "fuck yeahs" galore. It quickly turned into "a learning experience" that ended with Alex falling waist deep into marsh water and toasting his phone. After finally making it to the campsite, we realized Alex's bow had been damaged in the process, meaning we'd have to drive to Eugene the next day to get it fixed. The next morning we made the hike out and arrived at BowTech, the favorite archery shop of frequent Joe Rogan guest Cameron Hanes, for the repair. I took a picture of a T-shirt for sale that read "0% Vegetarian."