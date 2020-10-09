At Timberline, expect to continue to visit only after making reservations online in order to avoid overcrowding, which began when the resort reopened in May. Guests will be asked to come to the mountain only with immediate household members or people they've consistently spent time with. Everyone must wear masks at all times while indoors, in lift lines, on chairlifts and whenever unable to maintain 6 feet of distance from others outside. COVID questionnaires will still be administered either online or at the front desk for overnight guests.