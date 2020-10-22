In 2011, Metro councilors voted to fund the first studies to make the Tualatin a water trail. The calm river made it an ideal candidate, and there are now more than a dozen launch points from West Linn to Hillsboro, with two of the most popular being the easy-to-access Cook and Brown's Ferry Parks. Paddling the Tualatin also offers an abundance of wildlife spotting opportunities, particularly birds, like egrets and herons.