Stir crazy Portland mountain bikers, rejoice: Gateway Green's newest updates are finally complete, and the park is once again open to cyclists.
After eight months of construction, the Northeast Portland park has an additional downhill trail and asphalt pump track. Restrooms are being built as well, but are not yet operational.
First opened in 2017, Gateway Green is the longtime dream of mountain bikers who fought for a single track trails in the city and community organizers who worked for over a decade to turn the patch of land between I-84 and I-205 into a public park.
Gateway Green has been closed for construction since March. Though the closure lined up with COVID-19 lock down, the construction was announced months in advance, and the updates had been planned since before the park opened.
The park has closed for several updates over the past three years. The latest $5.75 million project is Phase 2 of the park's three-phase build out.
