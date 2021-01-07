Once back at your cabin for the night, you can sit on your porch with a drink and enjoy the views. While the cabins are a step up from tent camping as far as comfort goes, there are no kitchens, televisions or bathrooms inside the cabins, though you have the option to cook outside by the fire ring. Be prepared for wet weather if staying during the rainy season—in which case you might want to have some sandwiches ready. Luckily, there's a public restroom just steps away from the cabins, so you won't be stumbling around in the dark—just be careful not to stub your toe on the parking blocks if venturing out while half asleep. As of right now, the showers are closed due to COVID restrictions.