Rise and shine campers, it's about to get a little easier to secure your favorite spot to pitch a tent.
Today, Oregon State Parks and Recreation announced that starting on Jan. 14, it will begin accepting new reservations from one day to six months in advance. That's a significant extension from the current 30-day-out limit, but not quite as far out as the pre-pandemic nine-month booking window.
Reservations are scheduled to become available at 6 am daily.
Oregon's network of state parks and campgrounds suffered a huge financial blow in spring when they were shut down to help prevent the spread of COVID-19. While many recreation areas began to reemerge from lockdown in May, reservations were limited to two weeks in advance and same-day arrivals for camping were prohibited along the coast. Still, some parks remained completely off limits to the public for the duration of 2020.
Oregon Parks and Rec says more changes to the booking window are possible as the year goes on.
Comments