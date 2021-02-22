Ben, via wweek.com: "The author seems to not realize that other parts of the nation also get a mix of ice and snow. It's true that it's physics. Minimize acceleration and you'll be fine (look up the term acceleration when it comes to velocity and direction if you need help). But there are skills in dealing with ice and snow that those living in colder climates than Portland acquire. Four-wheel drive has little to do with it. Experience and skill do."