"Midway through day three was the first time I just sat and screamed for help. I couldn't safely scale down the little tiny bit that I needed to get back to flat ground. So I chose to renegotiate a couple of the down drops that I figured were impossible. They're only about 15, 20 feet, but it was all just hard, sheer rock. I was like, 'I'm going to scale this as best I can until I inevitably lose control and fall. And I'm just going to roll with that as best I can.' And the first time I did that, I cracked my head pretty good. I thought I was done for sure then, but I didn't lose consciousness. I kept moving. I had to do one more drop like that. And that's when I broke my left wrist. And that was the point where I just started yelling for help again. And thank God somebody found me.