WW presents "Distant Voices," a daily video interview for the era of social distancing. Our reporters are asking Portlanders what they're doing during quarantine.
On a cold October morning in the Elkhorn Mountains, Renee Patrick woke up to a problem.
Patrick had already been hiking in Eastern Oregon for weeks, pioneering the new, 566-mile Blue Mountains Trail. She was expecting temperatures to drop below freezing as she slept. But when she woke up and went to get water from nearby Black Lake, she found something she had never seen in her 10,000-plus miles of thru-hiking experience: The entire lake had frozen solid overnight
"What had been a full body of water the night before was completely solid ice," says Patrick. "I had never experienced a freeze like that, so fast and so deep."
Thankfully, Patrick had some water in an insulated canteen. And the frost eventually gave way to a clear, mild afternoon of hiking that netted views stretching almost 200 miles from the Strawberry Mountain Range to the Eagle Cap Wilderness in the Wallowas.
A resident of Bend, Ore., Patrick has completed just about every iconic long-distance American hiking trail, including the "triple crown": the Appalachian, Pacific Crest and the Continental Divide trails. In recent years, she pioneered the 750-mile Oregon Desert Trail, and remains the ODT program coordinator for the Oregon Natural Desert Association.
Now, she's also the first person to solo thru-hike Oregon's newest epic hiking route. Located in Northeast Oregon, the Blue Mountain Trail connects some of the state's most jaw-dropping scenery, from the meandering John Day River to the alpine lakes of the Eagle Cap Wildness and the rugged Hells Canyon, the deepest river gorge in the country.
WW talked to Patrick about the challenges of pioneering a trail that's hundreds of miles long, climbing in and out of steep canyons, and her favorite secret hiking spots.
Comments