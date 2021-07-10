If you’re looking to bask in the majesty of Multnomah Falls this summer, you’ll have to plan ahead.
In an effort to ease traffic at one of Oregon’s most popular tourist attractions, the U.S. Forest Service is instituting a timed-reservation ticketing system. Beginning July 20, visitors will need to reserve an hourly time slot before visiting, with attendance capped at around 500 guests per hour.
The agency implemented similar requirements last year to limit crowds at the height of the pandemic.
Multnomah Falls draws over 1.2 million guests to the Columbia River Gorge each year, often snarling traffic on the Historic Columbia River Highway and I-84 and creating a logjam at the site itself.
Reservations are open between 9 am and 6 pm daily and can be made online two weeks in advance. Tickets are free with a $1 processing fee. Guests who opt to use mass transit, such as the Columbia Gorge Express, will not need to reserve a slot.
The requirements will remain in place through Sept. 19.
