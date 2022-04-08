Ecola State Park Has Reopened Following a Five-Month Weather-Related Closure

You can now add Ecola State Park to your summer travel itinerary—the popular tourist destination has reopened following a nearly five-month closure.

The Oregon Parks and Recreation Department had to bar access to the park 3 miles north of Cannon Beach on Nov. 12. That’s when heavy rains triggered mass flooding, damaging the only road in and out of the area. A sinkhole and fissure formed during those downpours.

“The road has taken a beating over the years from stormy coastal weather, erosion and heavy traffic,” park manager Ben Cox said at the time. “We want to thank visitors for their patience while we make the necessary repairs to allow safe passage.”

Today, Oregon State Parks announced on its Facebook page that the road has been patched, graded and paved. All restrooms, trails and beach access are open.

“The secret is out,” the post stated. “Photographers, hikers and surfers rejoice—Ecola Point and Indian Beach are back, baby!”