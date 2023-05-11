A Second Sinkhole Has Appeared at Cape Kiwanda

A little more than three months after a large sinkhole formed at Cape Kiwanda, a second depression has shown up right next to it.

Staffers discovered the new pit May 8 after spotting a photo of it on social media. They’ve since expanded the bright orange barricade around the area to keep people from getting near the hazard.

“We ask that visitors respect this barrier and all park safety barriers and that they keep pets on leashes and children away from the edges,” park ranger supervisor Travis Korbe stated in a press release. “We are monitoring the site daily, but it’s a dynamic environment. The soft sandstone cliffs can give way without warning, which is why it’s important to respect safety fences everywhere in the park.”

Cape Kiwanda Sinkhole Photo courtesy of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

The second sinkhole is approximately 10 feet wide and 30 feet deep, while the original measures 25 feet across, though only about 15 feet deep. They’re located in the Cape Kiwanda State Natural Area in the lower northwest corner of Pacific City’s iconic dune. While the large depressions may look like an inviting sandbox, park employees are reminding people to steer clear.

The openings are a reminder that Cape Kiwanda is actually a geological oddity along the Oregon Coast. The sandstone formation is much weaker and much more likely to suddenly change compared to rocklike basalt, which forms most of our headlands along the ocean.

Oregon Parks and Rec has asked a geologist for recommendations on where to place a permanent fence. The agency says that anyone visiting the area should use caution since those sinkholes could expand and new ones could appear. If you spot any concerning developments, report them to Cape Lookout State Park staff at 503-842-4981.