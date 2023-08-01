Silver Falls State Park Has a New Trail on the North Side

Silver Falls State Park, often referred to as the “crown jewel” of the Oregon State Parks system and the largest park, just got a lot more accessible.

On July 28, Oregon State Parks and Recreation announced it had opened a new half-mile trail that connects to a viewpoint of North Falls—that’s the attraction on the opposite end of the park from the obviously named South Falls, which is the most popular of all the cascades since it’s just steps from the parking lot and lodge.

According to the agency, the path is easier to navigate than others looping throughout the stunning 10-waterfall site since it’s 6 feet wide, with a gentle 5% grade. The surface is also hard pavement and stone, rather than loose gravel or dirt, making it less likely to trip people up.

Silver Falls State Park Photo courtesy of Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.

That’s not the only improvement Silver Falls completed last month. The North Canyon Day-Use Area is also now open to visitors, which is where you can pick up the new trail to the North Falls overlook. In addition to that, the site features around a dozen picnic tables, 59 parking spots—including three that meet the requirements of the Americans With Disabilities Act—as well as an ADA-accessible restroom. These projects could help ease congestion at the nearly always-crowded South Falls lots and lodge.

“The new North Canyon Day-Use Area is a tremendous addition to the park because it offers another destination for our visitors to start their recreation at Silver Falls State Park,” park manager Chris Gilliand stated in a press release. “The new trail also provides access to the Canyon Trail and the Trail of Ten Falls, while also adding a new and unparalleled view of North Falls.”

Construction was funded by a bond that was approved by the Oregon Legislature in 2021 as well as Oregon Lottery revenue. That money will also be used to build a North Gateway campground with showers, more restrooms, and improve water, electrical and sewer hookups.