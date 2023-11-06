Trail Closures Are in Place at L.L. Stub Stewart State Park

If you plan on hiking at L.L. Stub Stewart State Park—one of the closest Oregon Parks and Recreation Department properties to the Portland metro area—come prepared with a backup route for at least the next year.

Temporary trail closures are currently in place to allow crews to remove weak trees at the recreation site just 10 miles northwest of Banks off of Highway 26. According to the agency, the work will improve the health of all of the vegetation at the park, particularly the understory, which should benefit from better access to both natural light and water.

Fortunately, the project is contained to the northeast portion of Stub Stewart, so there are plenty of other routes to explore since the park has nearly 30 miles of trails open to not just people traveling by foot, but also bicyclists and horseback riders. In addition to that, paths in the affected section will be made accessible as soon as the tree clearing has been completed.

“The rolling trail closures allow us to close a trail and then reopen when crews have completed work and are moving to another section,” park manager Aaron Raines stated in a press release. “Not all trails will be closed at the same time during the project.”

Do keep in mind, however, that this is a long-term operation. Visitors can expect closures through Dec. 31 of next year—not 2023. Oregon State Parks and Recreation says any would-be hikers should check Stub Stewart’s website for updates and always keep an eye out for signs along the trail.