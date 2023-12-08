Here Is Our Ultimate* Guide to Winter Sledding Destinations in Portland and on Mount Hood

Fastening straps on ski bibs. Scrambling to find snow boots that fit. Whining about itchy sweaters. Bundling up children for the elements is such a big production that the sledding destination better be worth it. So, to help make sure you hit the best hills this winter, we rounded up six prime spots for city snow days, plus four favorites on Mount Hood when there’s no low-elevation powder.

Vincent Moore, a maintenance supervisor for Portland Parks & Recreation, has worked for the city for 25 years and grew up sledding in the city. While locations on the hillier westside might be top of mind for snow play, Moore urges folks not to count out the eastern part of town. While that area typically gets less snow, it’s tops for “silver thaw” (the poetic way to say freezing rain).

“If you have the right metal runner sled, I’ve done some really good sledding out in east county on a silver thaw,” he says.

Caveats: The best sledding hill is usually the one you can walk to from your house—no dodgy driving on slippery streets; plus, it’s the best time of year to socialize with your neighbors. And even if you do manage to track down the right size snow boots and trudge to one of the greatest slopes in town, a tantrum over an itchy sweater might still torpedo your whole day. Kids!

PORTLAND

Mt. Tabor Park

Southeast 60th Avenue and Salmon Street

The eastside’s very own 636-foot extinct volcano tops Moore’s list. The best sledding in the park is on the hillsides between the reservoirs, near the derby track. “It’s always better in the open grassy areas,” he says. “That’s why everybody congregates to the same place.” Any lower on Tabor and the thick tree canopy blocks significant snow accumulation. (People find spots, though; just watch out for the many tree trunks.) Moore and his crews often have to gate off the roads on snow days because they are too dangerous, so be prepared to hike to the reservoir. He recommends parking in the neighborhoods on the south side of the mountain near the off-leash dog area and heading up the hill from there.

Gabriel & Hamilton Parks

Southwest 45th Avenue and Vermont Street; 4300 SW 47th Drive

During summer, kids love rolling down the grassy hills on the Vermont Street side of Gabriel Park near 37th Avenue. Cover them with snow? Even better. For sledders willing to trade those long runs for steeper, shorter drops, hoof it over to the skatepark near the tennis courts.

The nearby 10-acre Hamilton Park, next to Bridlemile Elementary School, has some good hills, even though it’s not much of a sledding destination, according to Moore. “Only the neighbors know about these little parks,” he says.

Gabriel Park (COURTESY OF FRIENDS OF GABRIEL PARK)

Chapman Elementary School

1445 NW 26th Ave.

The slopes on the Chapman Elementary School campus are so perfect for sledding that people do it even when there’s no snow on the ground. In September, families often bring flattened cardboard boxes for kids to slide down the grassy hills while watching the famous Vaux’s swifts fly into the school’s chimney at sunset to roost. The free outdoor entertainment (minus the migrating birds, plus many layers of clothing) continues in the winter whenever there are a few inches of powder.

Washington Park

4000 SW Fairview Blvd.

“When there’s no snow downtown, there’s plenty of snow up there,” Moore says. For folks who live in the area or have the right vehicle and tires to drive to the West Hills, there are quite a few nice slopes. Moore’s favorite is below Hoyt Arboretum at the top of the Oregon Zoo parking lot (the arboretum itself has too many trees for sledding or snow accumulation). There’s a big open hill right next to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial that’s perfect for sledding, if you can get there.

Sellwood Park

Southeast 7th Avenue and Miller Street

In the area between Sellwood Park proper and Sellwood Riverfront Park are some steep hills that go down toward the Oaks Bottom Wildlife Refuge that are popular for sledding, Moore says. The best landing spot for a mug of hot chocolate is at one of the nearby cozy cafes, such as Blue Kangaroo Coffee Roasters (7901 SE 13th Ave.) or Grand Central Bakery (7987 SE 13th Ave.).

Moore gives honorable mentions to two other Southeast neighborhood sledding spots: the monster hill by the basketball courts at Brooklyn Park (3340 SE 10th Ave.) and Clinton Park (Southeast 55th Avenue and Woodward Street) right next to Franklin High School, where Moore once saw at least 100 people gathered to sled on a snowy day.

MOUNT HOOD

Mt. Hood Skibowl East

31315 E Multorpor Road, Government Camp, 503-272-3206, skibowl.com.

The Snow Tube and Adventure Park at Skibowl East is the tubing hill to beat on Hood. The park offers a dozen groomed runs, automatic conveyor (magic carpet) rides back to the top, and cosmic tubing at night. But the real mic drop? “They are guaranteed to open Thanksgiving weekend no matter what because they make their own snow,” says Amy Kelly, who leads the tube shop at the Next Adventure in Sandy but managed the Skibowl tubing hill for three years. “They have a big ice machine, whereas other places are subject to the weather.” There’s a 36-inch height minimum for tubing, but the park offers fun extras for the little ones, such as a tube carousel—like a horse walk, but with inflatable plastic rings. If staffing and snow conditions allow, Skibowl will set up an “extreme hill” in addition to the main slope. Ninety-minute sessions of day tubing cost $36, cosmic tubing is $39, and folks should buy tickets online in advance.

White River West Sno-Park

Highway 35 about 4 miles northeast of Highway 26

Bring your own sled (plastic discs or oblongs work great here) to this choose-your-own-adventure sledding spot on Mount Hood. The parking lot has outhouses and space for 200 cars, but it still can fill up quickly on winter weekends. A $4 Oregon Sno-Park daily permit is required to park at White River West and all sno-parks from Nov. 1 to April 30. They’re available at sporting goods stores, resorts and even some gas stations on the mountain. “It’s a good cause because it pays for snowplows, and it’s better than getting a ticket,” Kelly says. One safety note: The park is named after the actual river that runs through it, so keep an eye on tiny explorers. However, most of the good sledding is far from the water.

Timberline Summit Pass

90255 Government Camp Loop, 503-272-0256, timberlinelodge.com/mountain/summit-pass.

This tubing hill in Government Camp manages to be everything to everyone: It’s exhilarating enough for typically too-cool teens but gentle enough that it won’t terrify preschoolers (minimum height is 36 inches). Visitors pay $28 for tubes and unlimited daily access to the three groomed tracks. Tube, eat and warm up at the lodge, get a few more runs in, drive home to Portland in an hour with exhausted kids. A perfect winter outing.

Snow Bunny Sno-Park

Highway 26, Government Camp.

The sledding hill with the cutest name in all the land, Snow Bunny Sno-Park is off Highway 26 on your left, just 2 miles past Government Camp. As with all Mount Hood Sno-Parks, visitors should pick up the $4 parking pass in advance. The easier, smaller hills are closer to the parking lot and the bigger runs are toward the back of the park, which is a handy setup for the younger, tantrum-prone set. Bring your own sleds, tubes or toboggans because there are no rentals on site. The only amenities are the two porta-potties there on weekends, so count on driving back to High Mountain Cafe (88335 Government Camp Loop, 503-272-3059, highmountaincafe.com) for hot chocolate and arcade games afterward.

