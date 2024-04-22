REI’s Portland Adventure Ends With Opening of Beaverton Store

REI opened its enormous new Beaverton store on Friday—the largest in Oregon—making the retailer’s full exodus from Portland proper complete. REI Beaverton replaces the co-op’s Pearl District location that closed earlier this year.

The three-day celebration included giveaways and afternoon “outdoor socials” with music, nonprofits and outdoor brands such as Cotopaxi, Salomon and Arc’teryx and Columbia. As the anchor tenant at Walker Center in Cedar Hills, the 39,000-square-foot store features the largest gear and apparel assortment in the state, along with full-service bike, ski and snowboard shops.

The exuberant grand opening smarts a little in the context of how REI’s time in the Pearl ended. Last April, the retailer announced it would close its Northwest 14th Avenue and Johnson Street location due to the highest number of break-ins and thefts in its 20 years in the neighborhood.

“The safety of our employees, members and customers is always our No. 1 priority. In recent years, Portland has been dealing with increased crime in our neighborhood and beyond,” the company said to members in an email at the time.

The company had also outgrown the Pearl District space and the building needed upgrades that it could not agree on with the landlord. REI closed its doors Feb. 1, despite Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler meeting with company officials to try to convince them to stay and the Portland Police Bureau parking temporary security camera trailers at REI’s loading dock to deter theft.

In August, REI regional director Bob Cagle said that REI Beaverton is “conveniently located in the middle of the metropolitan area and complement[s] our stores in Hillsboro, Tualatin and Clackamas.”

With the opening of REI Beaverton, the co-op now has nine stores in the state. There are 303,000 REI members in the Portland market and 936,000 in Oregon.

“Our team of 90 inspired guides look forward to sharing our beautiful new store with REI members and the outdoor community,” REI Beaverton store manager Dacia Stockton . “Our location is full service in every way—from the largest gear and apparel assortments sold by REI in the state to the region’s top bike and snow shop mechanics to a knowledgeable sales team ready to share advice on where to go and which products can help make your next adventure a success.”