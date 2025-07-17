Take a Pedal-Powered Trip Through a Volcano in Your Backyard

Wherever you are in Portland, there’s a good chance you’re standing on a volcano. Much of Southeast Portland is part of the Boring Lava Field, an extinct volcanic area pockmarked with the remnants of as many as 80 lava vents, including Mount Tabor, Rocky Butte, and Mount Scott.

The field was created by millennia of blasts and rumblings, starting around 2.6 million years ago and continuing until the most recent eruption around 57,000 years ago, which formed the Beacon Rock cinder cone.

You’re not going to come across any bubbling magma (at least for now), but summer is a fine time to dial up the heat with a heart-pumping bike tour around and up one of Portland’s most iconic volcanos. This idea is fire!

Arguably the most well-known volcanic geographic feature in the city, Mount Tabor rises 636 feet above sea level and is home to a water reservoir, picnic shelters, playgrounds, miles of walking paths, and, most importantly, classic views of downtown looking west.

This 11-mile tour is mostly flat, winding through the Tabor, Hawthorne and Montavilla neighborhoods, building up to a steep climb up the cinder cone.

Without stopping, a speedy rider could do this in an hour. But why would you want to do that when coffee shops, restaurants, and pubs beckon around every corner? The landscape took millions of years to develop; why not take a few hours to appreciate it?

Cruising Portland's Lava Flows / Biking around Mount Tabor (Jake Nelson)

Start at the Main Street MAX Station (1119 SE 96th Ave.). There’s ample parking, but bonus points if you take light rail. Cross Southeast 96th Avenue, go up the corkscrew ramp, and ride across the bridge that goes over Interstate 205.

Mile 0.29: Turn left on the I-205 multiuse path. The tree-covered berm contributes to this much more pleasant biking experience.

Mile 0.61: Turn right on Southeast Mill Street.

Mile 0.99: Turn left on Southeast 87th Avenue. As 87th jogs right at Southeast Stephens Street, you’ll pass Harrison Park and the Taborvilla Little League ballfield.

Mile 1.4: Cross Southeast Division Street using the pedestrian and bike-only signal light. Cross the street and turn right on the cycle path. Turn right, then left on Southeast 85th Avenue.

You’re now in the heart of Portland’s Jade District, abounding with Chinese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Laotian, Filipino, and Japanese shops, restaurants, and businesses. The mini-mall half a block to the left at 8733 SE Division St., for example, contains the offices of both Chinese and Thai community newspapers, a Chinese herbalist, a bubble tea shop, and Excellent Cuisine, a top-flight dim sum restaurant.

Mile 1.7: Turn right on Southeast Brooklyn Court.

Mile 1.88: At the intersection with ultra-busy Southeast 82nd Avenue, turn right on the sidewalk (riding in the street could be suicide). One block ahead on the right is Fubonn, Portland’s massive Asian market, well worth perusing. When you’re done, cross 82nd Avenue onto Woodward Street.

Mile 2.1: Here at Southeast 79th Avenue is one of Portland’s inexplicably common unpaved roads. In this case, it’s only two out of the next three blocks.

Mile 3.32: From Woodward turn right into the parking lot for Franklin High School, across from Southeast 55th Avenue, and just past the tennis courts. Continue straight down the parking lot along the path between the track and soccer fields. If the gate is open, turn left just before the track to see a statue of old Ben himself and his sweet view of the neighborhood.

Mile 3.6: Cross Southeast Division Street at 55th Avenue or use the pedestrian light to the right across from 57th. Here, the trees immediately grow bigger, the houses grander.

Mile 3.8: At Southeast Lincoln Street, turn left then right to stay on 55th. This is the bike route to climb Mount Tabor. Turn left at unmarked Southeast 64th Avenue (follow the “Mt. Tabor Park” bike sign). Continue on the road as it turns sharply right. Stay left on unmarked Southeast East Tabor Drive (through the gates and uphill). Stay left on unmarked Southeast North Tabor Drive (uphill). Make a sharp left on unmarked Southeast Tabor Summit Drive and go around the locked gate. Climb some more until you reach Southeast Harvey Scott Circle, which girdles the summit.

Take a break, rest your legs, and soak it in. Look west at the stunning view of the eastside neighborhoods all the way to downtown.

Ride back down Tabor Summit Drive. Turn left at Southeast Mount Tabor after the locked gate. Turn left at unmarked Southeast Salmon Way. Make a sharp right at Southeast Reservoir Loop Drive. Exit the park and Reservoir Loop Drive becomes Southeast Salmon Street. Rejoin the route at Southeast 55th Avenue.

Mile 7.42: At the intersection of Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard and 55th Avenue, look right to see the 1909 Western Seminary Building. Behind the small balcony on the third floor is a ballroom, and the stained glass windows throughout the house are original. The commanding view down the entire length of Hawthorne must have given the original owner a real sense of power. You’re at the east end of Hawthorne; now is a good time to veer off course for a bite or a beer. Check out TPK Brewing, a craft brewery with a role-playing theme; the legendary Space Room lounge; ¿Por Qué No? Taqueria for iconic tacos; or Apizza Scholls for award-winning pies.

Mile 7.96: At Southeast Stark Street, turn left then right to stay on 55th Avenue.

Mile 8.89: Turn right on Northeast Everett Street.

Mile 8.54: Turn right on Northeast 58th Avenue and left on Davis Street. Cross busy 60th Avenue carefully.

Mile 9.32: Turn left on Northeast 71st Avenue and right on Everett Street.

Mile 9.67: Turn right on Northeast 78th Avenue. A few blocks later, cross East Burnside Street with care.

Mile 10.05: Cross Southeast Stark Street and turn left (use the sidewalk since Stark is a one-way street) to stay on 78th Avenue. The Stark Business District is a classic Portland commercial center, founded in 1889, and is the heart of the Montavilla neighborhood. This lively street is another delightful place to park the bike, stroll around, and have lunch (you can preorder a sandwich from Hungry Heart Cafe, 414 SE 80th Ave.) and a beer (Beer Bunker, 7918 SE Stark St. has a vast tap list), or coffee and a slice of pie (Bipartisan Cafe, 7901 SE Stark St. has fine options), and soak up the small-town atmosphere.

Mile 10.29: Turn left on Southeast Yamhill Street.

Mile 10.87: Turn right on Southeast 90th Avenue and left on Taylor Street.

Mile 11.05: At Southeast 92nd Avenue, turn right and then left to stay on Taylor.

Mile 11.19: Turn right on the I-205 multiuse path and then left on the pedestrian trail to cross over the freeway.

Mile 11.54: You’re back to the start.

Congratulations! You just biked over a volcano.

Todd Roll is the author of Pedal Portland: 25 Easy Rides for Exploring the City by Bike from which this ride is adapted.

