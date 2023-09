This week’s issue is such a summertime treat.

For the cover story “Certified Fresh,” arts and culture editor Andi Prewitt scoured the city so that she and Ezra Johnson-Greenough could eat as many heirloom tomato dishes as possible before their small window of late summer ripeness closes.

Andi will join me today to gush about heirlooms, explain why they’re special, describe the many ways to enjoy them, and break down why “heritage” should replace “heirloom” as their official title.

Listen on Spotify.

Listen on Apple Podcasts.

Listen on Google Podcasts.