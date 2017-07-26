The Aztec king was a hoarder of cacao beans, as it turned out, with a royal stash totaling 9,000 tons. The beans, back in the day, were the most common form of currency—so only the rich would actually be decadent enough to roast and drink them. He drank cacao with the best of them: Moctezuma downed, we're told, 50 golden goblets of the cacahuatl each and every day.