As an anti-inflammatory agent, the CBD eliminates any irritation from a funky angle or too much friction. The primary ingredients are just coconut and argan oil. Those are safe for use in sensitive areas, and over time, I've noticed it has softened my skin. Rather than drying out or balling up with lots of contact, the oils glide and are naturally absorbed into the skin. My partner always felt regular lube was counterproductive because it dried up so fast, but he reports this oil feels much better—no secondary application necessary. And though I was concerned the jasmine and neroli oils would smell too feminine to him, he likes that it doesn't look, smell or feel anything like KY. The small, black glass pump bottle looks more like my face serum than intimacy oil, making me fully comfortable for the first time to leave it on my nightstand.