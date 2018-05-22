Welcome back to Willamette Weed, the monthly cannabis update that smokes all the weed so you don't have to. As always, we've combed through hundreds of flowers, shortlisted our favorite samples and selected three to tell you about. Here's the best of what's around.
Zkittlez (Grape Ape x Grapefruit)
Grown by Pistil Point, bred by Dying Breed Seeds
Cannabinoid content: 20.4% THC, 0.7% CBG.
Dominant terpenes: 1.38% geranyl acetate, 0.88% beta-caryophyllene, 0.51% limonene, 0.5% alpha-humulene, 0.48% linalool, 0.44% beta-nerolidol.
About the farm: Overlooking a bend in the Willamette River on the outer rim of St. Johns, Pistil Point occupies a 50,000-square-foot former auto-manufacturing plant—a football field-sized footprint of closed-loop indoor grow rooms, trim facilities, storage areas and office spaces, as well as amenities that include a modest cafeteria, meeting hall and lounge.
Aroma and flavor: Zkittlez explores a rare aromatic intersection of bright herbs common to pho restaurants and the sweet-and-tart candy for which the cultivar is named. Pickled Thai basil, exotic, rose-petal sours and just-shredded ginger macerated in lime juice all come to mind.
Effects: Zkittlez is a diminutive master class in the multivariate psychoactive potential of cannabis. It strikes a balance between lucid and divergent mental patterns, while imparting a push-pull of physical attributes. The culmination of effects is lush and day-quickening—time passes freely as a carousel of uplifting feelings, dreamy but not drowsy, there and simultaneously absent.
Buy it: Alternative Remedies, 8109 SE Flavel St., 503-477-4203.
Scott's OG (Triangle Kush x Rare Dankness #1)
Grown by Nelson & Company Organics, bred by Rare Dankness
Cannabinoid content: 27.4% THC, 0.75% CBG, 0.1% CBN.
Dominant terpenes: 0.84% trans-nerolidol, 0.74% limonene, 0.62% myrcene, 0.61% beta-caryophyllene, 0.4% geranyl acetate, 0.38% linalool.
About the farm: Nelson & Co. creates organic weed for fuel-strain lovers—classics like Chemdog and the gorgeously eucalyptol-heavy Dogwalker, delicate buds with potent metabolite profiles that rival any new-school creations on Oregon's recreational market.
Aroma and flavor: Rich, upfront tones of cedar and musky, leather-bound antique books are complicated by tickles of ginger and gasoline—sharp elements soothed by a roundness of incensy florals and sugary sweets.
Effects: Scott's OG is a powerhouse mashup of old-school, breeder-favorite Kush varietals: The widely circulated, Florida-born Triangle Kush is mated with Rare Dankness #1—a creation born of the very same clone-only Triangle Kush and a Ghost OG back-cross. The all-star lineage doesn't disappoint. Nelson & Co's expression of Scott's OG cuts directly through anything else that might've been smoked hours prior, blanching a consumer's field of vision with a telltale and immediate flood of neural stimulation. A renewed appreciation for spring flowers and shiny things—think YouTube roulette and Reddit rabbit holes—are all likely outcomes from this wildly potent Kush.
Buy it: Five Zero Trees West, 5336 SW Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway 971-544-7828; Progressive Collective, 9810 E Burnside St., 503-444-7792.
Tropicanna Cookies (Girl Scout Cookies x Tangie)
Grown by Boring Weed Co. (The Real McCoy Farms), bred by Oni Seed Co.
Cannabinoid content: 22.2% THC.
Dominant terpenes: limonene, beta-caryophyllene, linalool, humulene and myrcene (percentages unavailable).
About the farm: Boring Weed Co. is the just-launched, Boring, Ore., indoor recreational arm of The Real McCoy Farms that offers an impressive menu of ornamental yet flavorful chemovars—more than a few of which are proprietary to the producer within Oregon's genetically sealed recreational market. Specializing in rare, clone-only cuts, Boring Weed uses a combination of mineral and organic inputs to create flowers from two worlds: those with a sculptural appeal more common to hydro and synthetics, but with nuanced flavors and potent effects reserved for organics.
Aroma and flavor: A welcome addition to the recent phenomenon of purple flowers that smell and taste a lot like citrus fruit, Tropicanna Cookies is ONI Seed Co.'s cross of Girl Scout Cookies and Tangie. All scents considered, what is passionfruit at the jar clarifies to a tart satsuma when smoked, exposing a thin lattice of garlic on the exhale.
Effects: Tropicanna Cookies is the Three Bears of anytime herb: not too hot, not too cold, just right. With a manageable 22 percent THC content in entourage with terpenes related to alert and relaxed sides of the psychoactive spectrum, it neatly dismantles the indica-sativa binary for a mix of traits feel-good, mellow and lucid. Appropriate as a micro-dose with your morning coffee, in a joint for a functional after-work pick-me-up or as a before-bed dessert alternative that's tasty and calorie-free.
Buy it: Progressive Collective, 9810 E Burnside St., 503-444-7792.
