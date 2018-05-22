About the farm: Boring Weed Co. is the just-launched, Boring, Ore., indoor recreational arm of The Real McCoy Farms that offers an impressive menu of ornamental yet flavorful chemovars—more than a few of which are proprietary to the producer within Oregon's genetically sealed recreational market. Specializing in rare, clone-only cuts, Boring Weed uses a combination of mineral and organic inputs to create flowers from two worlds: those with a sculptural appeal more common to hydro and synthetics, but with nuanced flavors and potent effects reserved for organics.