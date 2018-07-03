Let's face it—this Fourth of July, most of us are going to have to dig a bit deeper to find something about America worth celebrating.
A little weed should help, though.
For those looking to enliven their midweek holiday potluck—and make use of that last batch of cannabis-infused olive oil they cooked up—we asked three local cannabis chefs for their favorite summertime recipes.
Vegan Mac-N-Cheese and Burnt Ends
By Liv Vasquez
Serves 12
From the chef:
Liv Vasquez is a cannabis chef and party planner who hosts educational pop-ups focused mainly on vegetarian and vegan menus. Vasquez uses food as an educational tool to teach about the endocannabinoid system, and believes that plants go with plants.
The herbaceous flavors of cannabis pair well with plant-based foods. She uses foods that make cannabis more bio-available, so that she has a better gauge of timing the high of her guests.
Since vegans often get left out of summer barbecuing festivities, Vasquez made this irresistible Vegan Mac-N-Cheese and Burnt Ends recipe. As an advocate of "micro-dosing," she wrote this recipe in a way you can easily add a low dose to this entire dish or let guests give each plate the individual dose they feel most comfortable with.
Ingredients
For the Mac-N-Cheese:
6 cups cooked elbow or spiral pasta with a few teaspoons of pasta water
2½ cups vegan cheese shreds
2 tbsp. vegan butter
2 tsp. cannabis-infused coconut or olive oil
2½ tsp. yellow mustard
½ tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. garlic powder
1 tbsp. chopped garlic
3/4 cup unsweetened almond milk
2 tbsp. nutritional yeast
For the Burnt Ends:
3 cups jackfruit, cut into chunks with some shredded pieces
1 cup barbecue sauce
2 tsp. olive oil
Pinch of salt and pepper
Optional toppings and garnish:
Hot sauce
1 scallion, chopped
½ cup loosely packed cilantro
Cooking Instructions:
1. Heat a large pot on low heat. Add butter and chopped garlic. As the butter is melting, whisk in the nutritional yeast, garlic powder and salt. Incorporate the dry ingredients with the butter, then quickly add in a few tablespoons of almond milk. Alternate mixing in small amounts of vegan cheese and almond milk, until it is all blended together into a sauce, then mix in the mustard.
2. Once you have mixed the mustard thoroughly into the sauce, switch to using a rubber spatula and mix in the cooked pasta and pasta water, mixing to coat. Some vegan cheeses don't melt quickly, so you may still have some unmelted shreds, which is fine.
3. Salt and pepper to taste. If your pasta is too saucy, add more nutritional yeast.
4. If you want to dose the whole batch with THC, you can add in the cannabis oil at this point and mix it thoroughly. Or you can let your guests add a drizzle on top of their plates individually.
5. Cover the pot and remove from heat. Put it aside.
6. Heat olive oil in an oven-safe skillet on medium-high. Once hot, toss in the jackfruit. Cook until any excess moisture is cooked out and the edges get crispy. Add salt and pepper to taste, then remove from heat.
7. Off heat, mix together the jackfruit and the barbecue sauce. Place the skillet under the broiler, handle out, on high. Keep a close eye on your pan—you want these to get pretty dark-looking without completely burning them. You are basically just bruleeing the sugar in the sauce.
8. To serve, scoop in a half-cup of mac, then add a few tablespoons of jackfruit. Add hot sauce if desired and top with scallions and cilantro.
Follow Liv Vasquez on Instagram @Livviesmalls and check for events at livviesmalls.com.
California Gold BBQ Sauce
By Megon Dee-Cave
Yields 1½ cups
From the chef:
California Gold is sweet and tangy with a bit of fire—pungent dijon and the sweetness of pineapple enhance any protein or veggie for a flavor-elevated meal. After making this mouthwatering California Gold BBQ sauce, you'll be hooked. You can use this sauce to top so many different things. I love marinating pulled jackfruit or pulled-pork for sandwiches, or coating fried chicken wings. With cannabis strains such as Pineapple Express, Sour Diesel and White Widow, you can easily infuse olive oil or honey and add it to this recipe for an amazing terpene flavor accent.
Ingredients
75 grams Dijon mustard
37.6 grams apple cider vinegar
37.6 grams white distilled vinegar
15 grams Worcestershire sauce
48 grams horseradish
100 grams honey
30 grams cannabis-infused olive oil
260 grams pineapple juice
2 grams garlic powder
Cooking Instructions:
1. Add all ingredients except the cannabis-infused olive oil to a medium-sized bowl and whisk vigorously to incorporate.
2. In a shallow pan, simmer the mixture for 30 minutes on low heat, stirring occasionally until mixture thickens. Allow mixture to cool for 20 minutes before adding the cannabis-infused olive oil and whisk well to incorporate. Depending on your preference for potency, apply the sauce accordingly to your recipe and enjoy. The sauce is suitable for both basting and for use as a condiment—just remember, edibles take up to one hour to activate. Know your dose and consume responsibly. Store in an airtight container in your fridge for up to six months.
Follow Megon Dee-Cave on Instagram at @chefmegondeecave and visit her online at oracleinfused.com.
Three Infused Drinks Using Muru CannaMixers
By Jenga Keenan of Müru Products
Dosing info:
1 tsp. of Müru equals 5 mg of THC. If you choose the 1-to-1 version, it also has 5 mg of CBD.
Müru BBQ Slushies
1. Fill a blender halfway with ice.
2. Add a few ounces of frozen strawberries and mango.
3. Add whole bottle of THC or 1-to-1 Müru.
4. Fill to fill line with ginger beer or tropical juice of choice.
5. Blend until the texture is smooth and slushy.
The Rainbow Connection
1. Fill glass halfway with ice.
2. Fill half with citrusy, berry-flavored kombucha and half with bubbly water.
3. Stir in 1 to 3 teaspoons of Blackberry Lemon Müru, until dissolved.
4. Garnish with a slice of orange and a rosemary sprig.
Moscow Müru
1. Muddle half a lime in a glass or mug.
2. Fill the glass with ice.
3. Fill half with ginger beer and half bubbly water.
3. Add 1 to 3 teaspoons of Lemon Mint Müru. Stir until dissolved.
Find the nearest Müru vendor at muruproducts.com.
