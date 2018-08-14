About the grower: Once upon a time, the Multnomah Village dispensary Calyxes was Portland's finest example of vertical integration, releasing proprietary flowers that outperformed those of the bulk of competitors by long, swinging strides. Fast forward a few years, pass over a lengthy stint of licensing limbo, and you'll find Calyxes all boarded up. But the shop has since triumphantly reopened under new management and new name: Fidus PDX. You might recognize Fidus Family Farms, an organic-equivalent, micro-tier indoor operation formed in 2015, for its take on Quantum Kush, which has been circulating in Portland for the past couple years. Now you can visit Fidus' full lineup in person at the dramatically renovated brick-and-mortar space once known as Calyxes.