The "recommendation segment" at the end of each show isn't the expected product suggestions and endorsements for something to smoke. Instead, everyone talks freely about what they've been into lately. In the first episode, Henderson talks about looking back at Anthony Bourdain's writings. During the show with Amy Margolis, Margolis mentions reading the sci-fi novel The Power by Naomi Alderman, in which women have the power to shock men electrically with their hands. Chasen recommends seeing queer-pop singer Jame perform at the Firkin Tavern, and then everyone starts talking heatedly about the HBO series Succession.