916 SE Hawthorne Blvd., 503-206-4357, farmapdx.com. 10 am-9 pm Monday-Wednesday, 10 am-9:50 pm Thursday-Saturday, 11 am-7 pm Sunday.

Almost upon opening, Farma was a cannabis landmark. The brainchild of renowned grower Jeremy Plumb and a powerhouse support team, Farma has been, from its inception in 2014, something more intricate than a dispensary—it's part neighborhood bar, part think-tank, part spaceship. Farma is where bright minds chat about the cutting edge of cannabis with industry vets and wide-eyed tourists alike. On weekend nights, especially, there's a good energy to the place. There's a reason California's new rec chains follow its model and why its been named Oregon's best dispensary for years running by basically everyone. For all its forward-thinking, though, Farma excels at basic shopkeeping. The staff is uncommonly friendly and well-versed in each strain's many effects. The flower selection is brightly lit, neatly organized and ever-rotating with the best available bud. The entire industry should adopt Farma's color-coded labeling system, which is both simpler and more accurate than rote sativa-indica-hybrid classifications. A display case of high-quality cannabis wares lines the back wall. Prices here aren't cut-rate, but affordable options are available. For sampling, great jars of top-quality flower are offered up for inspection, an olfactory experience on par with the city's finest meals and rose gardens.

NEARBY: Since one of weed's simplest pleasures is compelling laughter, you might as well make a night of it and head next door to Helium Comedy Club (1510 SE 9th Ave.), Portland's hottest standup venue.

