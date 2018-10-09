About the grower: For nearly three decades, the pointy hats behind Gnome Grown Organics have cultivated cannabis in the greater Portland area—refining the regenerative, earth-friendly farming techniques in use today on their closed-loop, 30-acre farm. Native streams, fruit trees and an old-growth landscape are the assets Gnome Grown inherited from its beloved property, where sun-assisted cultivation enclosures draw from and contribute to a healthy, sustainable ecosystem using closed-loop agricultural practices alongside biodynamic nutritional and pest management solutions. Gnome Grown's cultivars span hybridized classics to newer-school strains, all of which can be found at the manufacturer's chain of retail outposts in Oregon City and soon in Portland.