"When I go to a salon, I want to enjoy it to the most," says Miraj as she fills the foot-soaking tub at her chic apartment at the Yard complex. "I would usually smoke weed right before, and then ask to step outside for a second and smoke a block away. All the ladies working there would glare at me. they wouldn't talk to me. I want to relax, but I don't want to be judged."