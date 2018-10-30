Pressed hash is different from tarry, Moroccan hash, and different still from rock-hard bubble hash that longtime Oregonian weed consumers might be familiar with. There's no need to apply heat beforehand to render it usable—a prospective smoker simply takes a piece, applies a little pressure with the fingers and watches as it crumbles into smaller, more manageable pieces that are then added to a joint prior to rolling or as a cap for a bowl of green, or smoked by itself—perhaps with a screen or inside of a vaping device.