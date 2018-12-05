At night, when my wife says, "Are you hungry? What do you want to eat?" I say, "I'd like a cheeseburger." She goes, "Eh, that sounds heavy to me." "Well, how about sushi?" "I ate sushi with my mom last night." I'm like, "Why the hell are you asking me what I want to eat when you know damn well we're going to go where you want to go?" So now, I take a little hit of my Cherry Pie. Then when she asks, "Where do you want to eat?" I say, "Baby, I'll go to Taco Bell, as long as you're sitting across from me." So I call it the marriage counselor.