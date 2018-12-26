I love the strain Cherry Pie. Erick Russ, the dreaded eponymist of Pono Brewing, introduced me to it when he was a stoner-grower with Seven Points a few years ago. The flower is reddish purple, loaded with terpenes and clocks in around 15 percent THC. It kicks me in the face, in the best possible sense. And it's a convincing argument for the entourage effect—I have yet to find its equal, even at double THC levels. But as a husky bearded white guy in a plaid shirt at my first Dope Cup this year, I got the bad kind of face-kick, as though I was in a hall of mirrors. An elegant, tiny blond woman, teetering on cheetah stilettos, rescued me. "Whoa, Leather! You see a ghost? Here." It was wise Jenny Belushi, with a pen full of Cherry Pie distillate from her husband Jim's weed farm in Southern Oregon. The cartridge was true to the strain, and it worked, beautifully. My faith and conviction in the industry returned. Note, however, that I do not endorse the Warrant single of the same name. —Leather Storrs, cannabis chef