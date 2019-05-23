

Prrl Labs’ the Ember ($249 for the full kit)

The simplest way to explain the Ember is to imagine a lighter that somehow turns any pipe into a vaporizer. To be more fanciful, it’s kind of like having the power of Gambit from the X-Men—you have this ability to summon a very intense and controlled energy in the palm of your hand. In function, think of it as a handheld oven. It uses interchangeable, airtight gauges to fit over the top of your piece, depending on what you use. Press a button and a coil made from jetfighter metal heats up, giving you a nice, clean hit of terpene flavor without the black lung. The catch is that if you hold the Ember over your pot long enough, without pulling a hit, your nugs could catch and burn. I was careful enough and it never happened, and it was worth the excitement. The device is still in beta, but when it reaches its full potential, the dry-flower vape game will have changed. SPENCER WINANS.

Buy it: prrllabs.com