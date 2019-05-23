Helen Back (Pinesicle cut) by High Noon

As the name would suggest, Pinesicle has potent pine-sap and sweetened condensed milk at the nose, incorporating pepper and skunk back notes that amplify when set to fire. The Pinesicle comes on slow as a series of cascading stupefactions—a warm, giddy uptick in mood that will replace any existing capacity for cognitive sharpness or lucidity. While labeled sativa, this is not get-shit-done weed. Rather, it's a feel-good cultivar that will crest in lethargic elation, lending itself a solution to the blues best saved for when productivity isn't a concern.