There is, however, a fairly large drawback, one that is a particular issue in Portland: Should you have a beard, pressing your mouth into the top to exhale will result in a failed seal. Vapor will expel from either end that isn't held fast and tight. So unless you put your mouth fully around the gaping hole and exhale, the thing won't work as advertised—and in that case, proper use will leave you looking and feeling pretty dumb.