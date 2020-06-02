The originator of the lineage, Skunk #1 has been permeating bedroom walls with its putrid reek since the 1970s. Skunk has since begotten a number of phenotypes—UK Cheese included—but its signature rank perfume remains indistinguishable from actual skunk spray. The smell is an expression of the three dominant terpenes: myrcene, a terpene typically associated with relaxation, as well as alpha-pinene and limonene, which are both exuberantly anti-anxiety. The result is a buzzy sativa-leaning hybrid with an electric body high and a warmly euphoric head high. If any strain could simultaneously alert nearby cannabis enthusiasts to your presence while repelling uppity squares from your eye line, Skunk #1 is that strain.