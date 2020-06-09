Maybe that means driving to a dispensary a few blocks out of your way, or requesting more black-owned brands at the dispensary closest to you. Maybe that means staying home entirely and having your weed delivered instead. Maybe it means taking some time to learn precisely how racist drug enforcement policies have informed the police state we're currently living in. Whatever the case, we've compiled this collection of black-owned Oregon cannabusinesses to get you started. It is by no means comprehensive, so if we've left any out, please let us know.