Real talk: It's one thing to feel empowered to foment tremendous change, but it requires effort, intention and consideration every single day—that includes how and where we spend our dollars.
Now is the time to put your money (if you've got it) where your mouth is (not literally, there's still a pandemic going on) and change your spending habits to support black-owned cannabis businesses in Portland.
Maybe that means driving to a dispensary a few blocks out of your way, or requesting more black-owned brands at the dispensary closest to you. Maybe that means staying home entirely and having your weed delivered instead. Maybe it means taking some time to learn precisely how racist drug enforcement policies have informed the police state we're currently living in. Whatever the case, we've compiled this collection of black-owned Oregon cannabusinesses to get you started. It is by no means comprehensive, so if we've left any out, please let us know.
❋ DISPENSARIES ❋
Budding Culture
6802 NE Broadway, 503-719-6192, buddingculturepdx.com.
This well-stocked shop features daily deals as well as two daily happy hours.
Club Sky High
8975 N Lombard St., 503-719-5801, clubskyhigh.net.
This St. Johns dispensary offers daily deals, free delivery, and a deeply rooted commitment to community leadership. Also, their moonrocks are legendary.
Exodus Wellness Center
16211 SE Powell Blvd., 971-242-8079, exoduswellnesscenter.com.
Exodus functions as a full-service dispensary, as well as a de facto social club, showing sporting events on its big screens and encouraging customers to sit and stay a spell. It also has a sizable inventory of pipes, rigs, bongs and associated accoutrements.
Green Box (delivery only)
971-263-1975, pdxgreenbox.com.
Green Box was the first licensed cannabis delivery service in Oregon and, according to its website, remains the only one in the state. Order from an online menu or subscribe to receive a personalized box at your doorstep. Pay with cash or Venmo.
Green Muse (formerly Green Hop)
5515 NE 16th Ave., 971-301-5859, gogreenhop.com.
At one time known as "the first hip-hop dispensary," Green Muse is another small shop, offering premium cannabis at every price point as well as industry master classes for aspiring cannabis entrepreneurs.
High 5
86531 College View Road, Eugene, 541-726-9333, cannabishigh5.com.
If you find yourself in Eugene, High 5 features indoor flower only, as well as a wide variety of cannabis products at all price points. Show your support next time you're in the area.
ReLeaf Health
3213 NE NE Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., 971-255-1447, releafhealth.green.
This full-service, mom-and-pop dispensary features a wide variety of local and private label products.
❋ PRODUCTS ❋
Levels Beverage Company
Levels' lightly carbonated, fresh-pressed, CBD-infused juice tonics are made in Oregon and available online—ask your local grocers and dispensaries to stock up.
Nutty Bee Magical Salve
All-natural CBD salves, body butters, oils, soaking salts and more.
Magic Hour
Available through Green Box and Green Muse, Magic Hour Cannabis is a Tier 1 producer of organic cannabis, headquartered in Molalla.
Sway CBD/Sess Cannabis
Maker of hand-rolled hemp CBD blunts and Thai sticks, available in Portland at Lumi Wellness Shop, 2929 SE Powell Blvd.
Viola Brands
Former NBA player Al Harrington started his brand in Colorado, but Viola's multistate presence now includes a 40-acre farm in Falls City, Ore.
❋ COMMUNITY RESOURCES ❋
Diversify Portland
What began as a hashtag has evolved into a social development, event planning, and educational service focused on fostering community growth and connection. Founder Mss_Oregon's premier event is the National Cannabis Diversity Awareness Celebration, a weekend summit celebrating people of color in the cannabis industry.
Minority Cannabis Business Association
Co-founded by local cannabis luminary Jesce Horton, the Minority Cannabis Business Association is the first not-for-profit business league created specifically to create policy considerations, social programming and outreach initiatives to achieve equity for the communities most affected by the War on Drugs.
NuLeaf Project
NuLeaf's minority business accelerator program features education, technical skill-building, and mentorship by successful cannabis industry leaders: Past grantees include Green Box, Green Muse and Levels Beverage Company.
❋ CANNABIS INFLUENCERS ❋
Coco Madrid
Madrid, one of Portland's favorite body-positive models, event host and fashionistas, also runs a cannabis lifestyle Instagram that celebrates femme consumption with a sensually curated feed.
Vanguard
Founded by Tiffany Watkins, aka Lady Canna, Vanguard is an online magazine that serves to promote women creatives, entrepreneurs and innovators in the cannabis industry.
Women.Weed.WiFi
Cannabis news, reviews and education resources from black women, including artist spotlights, poetry, community support and—when the public health crisis abates—events.
