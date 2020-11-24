Purple Urkle, a mysterious phenotype of either Mendocino Purps or Granddaddy Purple, is a popular therapeutic strain for two very important reasons. One, it is mostly reported as a deeply relaxing, pain-relieving, sedative strain; two, it will straight up make you feel like you are starving. Even if you're three plates into dinner, a halftime bong hit will put you right back in the mood to eat another three plates. Pro tip: Get your foodstuffs in order before indulging in this strain, lest you get too high to supply yourself with the amount of food you'll need to satiate the oncoming munchies.