As anticipated, a pip and half of the Evening Chocolate Bar and approximately 10 drops of the tincture laid me out inside of an hour, but on this night, the surreal dreamscapes I’d been chasing transformed into shadowy nightmares. I woke up after a full night’s sleep in a confused state of both terror and revitalization. I’ll save the gory details, but let it suffice to say many of my nightmare scenes were disturbing enough to linger in the dark corners of my mind for days afterward, and yet the sleep was deep enough for me to feel as if it had totally rejuvenated my body. That is a very WTF combination of feelings.