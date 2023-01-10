Six Self-Care Products for Stoners in 2023

In her 1988 essay collection A Burst of Light, activist and poet Audre Lorde wrote, “Caring for myself is not self-indulgence, it is self-preservation and that is an act of political warfare.”

Lorde was battling cancer when she wrote the essay that contained that phrase, and her point was crystal clear. Before the era of wellness influencers reduced that passage to a meme-able piece of internet ephemera, self-care, or self-preservation, was an act of rebellion, particularly for marginalized communities, but extra particularly for Black women.

Cannabis is a countercultural cornerstone tied to that notion; it’s more than just “weed.” It’s plant medicine that sidesteps pharmaceuticals, it’s a social alternative to alcohol, and it’s a plant our bodies were built to benefit from on a molecular level. Which brings up the question: How are you going to step up your self-care game in 2023, stoner?

For potheads wondering how to integrate holistic cannabis into their wellness routine, we’ve aggregated a handful of products that belong in your medicine cabinet, tea shelf, and boudoir in hopes that radical self-care will lead to your best self in 2023.





For Your Insides

Luminous Botanicals Universal Cannabis Tonic Earth Blend

While some tinctures and wellness gummies might include artificial flavors and/or sweeteners (which are totally antithetical to wellness), Luminous Botanicals produces a tincture made from only the finest organic, sun-grown cannabis and carrier oils. The resulting product is a therapeutic oil that is not only an exceptional daily supplement (supporting mood balance, immune system modulation, healthy sleep, and even acting as a neuroprotectant), but it can also reduce skin irritation, act as a pain-relieving massage oil, and even be used as a sensual lubrication. Here’s to recognizing cannabi-gasms as part of a full-body wellness routine in ‘23.

BUY: luminousbotanicals.com

East Fork Cultivars Organic Beverage Enhancer CBD Drops

East Fork Cutivar’s entire product line is focused on wellness, and for users who are less familiar with therapeutic herb, the brand can act as a stoney gateway to holistic bliss. Its beverage enhancer, for example, is a low-stakes way to integrate alternative cannabinoids into your everyday routine without having to reinvent yourself as a weed-fitness person. Bonus: This particular beverage enhancer is a neutral-tasting, super-easy way to introduce noncannathusiasts to the holistic side of dank weed.

BUY: Hemp Bar, 6258 SE Foster Road, 503-477-7183, hempbarportland.com.

Make & Mary The Empress Hemp Tea

Make & Mary is a local hemp skin care brand whose therapeutic offerings include aromatherapeutic inhalers, magic mushroom blend tinctures, and an organic tea formulated with a complex bouquet of botanicals made to reduce menstrual pain, soothe digestive discomfort and soothe your nerves. In addition to organic, full-spectrum hemp, The Empress Hemp Tea includes hops, chamomile, red raspberry leaf, lavender, rose and peppermint.

BUY: Make & Mary, 2506 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-444-7608, makeandmary.com.





For Your Outsides

High Desert Pure Mimosa Aloe Gel

High Desert Pure’s aloe-based skin gel is both a soothing salve and a facial moisturizer. This alcohol-free formulation contains argan oil, niacinamide (vitamin B3), and panthenol (vitamin B5), and the resulting gel is as light and refreshing as pure aloe, with the added aromatherapeutic burst of sweet citrus. Though this gel is recommended as an after-sun soother, it’s earned its spot on my vanity shelf as an all-season, skin-rejuvenating hydrator that complements my moderate intake of breakfast cocktails.

BUY: highdesertpure.com

Sisters of the Valley CBD Topical Salve

The nuns responsible for Sisters of the Valley’s CBD lotions, potions and salves are not associated with any particular organized religion, but act rather as an enclave of femme scholars who work together, pray together, and identify as stewards of plant-based medicine all while wearing nun-style habits. Their delightful take on a life of service makes them easy to like, and for users tiptoeing into cannabinoid wellness for the first time, buying therapeutic weed salve from a certified Central California weed nun can be exceptionally comforting.

BUY: sistersofthevalley.org

Frigg Attuning Hair Potion

For some, hair care is a critical part of self-preservation. When your crowning glory is dusty and crunchy, it really can dull your shine in ways that can be completely damaging to your self-worth. But a solid scalp care regimen can turn an ashy coif into a glossy halo that keeps your chin up and your flakes in check. Frigg’s Attuning Hair Potion is formulated with a blend of baobab, jojoba, cyprus, geranium and rosemary leaf oils, as well as both CBD and CBG, which should soothe irritated scalps and leave your hair feeling supple.

BUY: Make & Mary, 2506 NE Sandy Blvd., 503-444-7608, makeandmary.com.