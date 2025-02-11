Five Strains to Try Out This Valentine’s Day

Whether you’re stoned and alone or puffing and cuddling, the dispensary’s flowers and chocolates received on Valentine’s Day might be the best sexual aids around. But you don’t have to be a varsity stoner to partake in those effects.

It’s no secret that cannabis can be a tremendous intimacy instigator, even at a low dosage or used topically. Terpenes, cannabinoids, flavonoids and polyphenols are all present in cannabis at varying levels and intensities, creating what is known as “entourage effects” that go beyond spacey head and bouncy body highs. These effects make each strain unique to each user; how a body interacts with the constituent parts of the cannabis plant depends entirely on how someone’s endocannabinoid system functions.

That said, many cannabis phenotypes are bred for arousal or have the fortunate side effect of sensual stimulation. While they can’t all be universally effective due to individual physiologies, a person could do worse than taking a libidinous tour of Oregon cannabis for Valentine’s Day. We rounded up the strains with the horniest user reviews to keep your stoney Feb. 14 as lusty as you like. Results may vary, so keep both the Usher playlist and a pothead snack pile at the ready, just in case.

Alaskan Thunder Fuck ($27.50 for 1 ounce of flower)

As the second part of its name implies, this strain delivers boisterous effects in both the head and body. A favorite of upbeat tokers, ATF is a fizzy phenotype perfect for wake-and-bake activities, perking up an afternoon lull, or enhancing sexy-time situations. Expect a soaring euphoria in the body and a jubilant cognitive buzz—and if the mood is right, perhaps a pleasant sizzle in the nethers.

Expect a gassy, funky aroma and a subtly sweet exhale.Buy It: Electric Lettuce, all locations, electriclettuce.com. 10 am–9:50 pm Monday–Saturday, 10 am–7 pm Sunday.

Donkey Butter ($10 for 1 gram of shatter)

Bred from a cross of Grease Monkey and Triple OG, Donkey Butter is a deeply relaxing, sedative phenotype. Users who are less charmed by cannabis strains with overtly energetic effects might appreciate Donkey Butter’s slow burn, especially in the boudoir. Users should anticipate a sensual, velvety relaxation in the body and a quiet, spacey head high, as well as a creeping sedation that might relegate this strain to evening use.

Expect a skunky perfume and a woody, piney exhale.Buy It: Lemonnade, 11321 SW 64th Ave., 503-206-4939. 9 am–10 pm Monday–Saturday, 9 am–9 pm Sunday.

Purple Panty Dropper ($8 for 1 gram of wax)

Another sweetly relaxing strain is the aptly named Purple Panty Dropper, a hybrid parented by sleepy Purple Haze, easygoing Oregon Grape, and the lesser-known, effervescent phenotype Matanuskan Mist. Purple Panty Dropper is a known pothead aphrodisiac, with a swooning onset and a super-cozy bloom. Unlike many comically named strains, this one’s moniker is an apt description of its effects. As such, it’s recommended that interested users snatch some up before hopeful (and horned-up) Valentine’s Day shoppers empty the dispo shelves.

Expect a funky fruit nose and a sweet, botanical exhale.Buy It: The Herbery, 2815 St. Johns Blvd., Vancouver, Wash., 360-433-9753, theherberynw.com. 8 am–10 pm daily.

Donny Burger ($26 for 2 grams of flower)

Euphoric strains like Donny Burger are a blessing in the bedroom, whether you’re engaging in between-the-sheets activities or just trying to chill out. Neither overly peppy nor heavily sedative, many users describe Donny Burger as a quintessential hybrid, delivering both uplifting, blissful head highs and soothing, comfortable body buzzes in equal measure. Consider this a potential date-night doink; the giggly, chatty, socially unguarded vibes might carry you straight to stoned hookup-ville.

Expect a citrusy spoiled cheese aroma and a pungent, earthy exhale.Buy It: Rose Budz, 2410 N Mississippi Ave., 503-208-3955, rosebudzpdx.com. 10 am–8 pm daily.

Pink Rozay ($15 per gram)

Pink Rozay is, inarguably, one of the most Valentine’s Day-coded strains available. When mature, the stiff, fragrant buds of this phenotype present soft purplish-pink trichomes rather than the familiar bright orange filaments that color most top-shelf buds. But it’s more than color theory that makes this phenotype bedroom-ready. A noted relaxing strain, Pink Rozay delivers a sweet, all-encompassing calm that both uplifts downbeat moods and physically soothes overworked bodies. For parental units hoping for some stoned peace in which to properly celebrate, consider these pink buds for your (probably limited) amorous time.

Expect a sweet, nutty aroma and a subtle berry-tinged exhale.Buy It: Weedland, 4027 N Interstate Ave., 541-904-0000, weedland.com. 8 am–9:50 pm daily.