Terpenes 101: Geraniol

For many cannabis connoisseurs, choosing a strain goes far deeper than chasing THC percentages. A variety of biological factors contribute to cannabis’s effects: secondary cannabinoids, personal endocannabinoid systems, and—perhaps most importantly—the balance of terpenes.

For the uninitiated, terpenes are the aromatic compounds found in most plants that give essential oils their fragrance. When it comes to sticky, skunky marijuana, terpenes play an enormous role in how different strains affect different bodies.

Geraniol, for example—found in flowers like roses and geraniums (hence the name)—lends more than floral notes to some of our favorite strains. Geraniol has a long history of therapeutic uses, supported by numerous peer-reviewed studies. It has been shown to reduce inflammation and oxidative stress, provide therapeutic and/or preventive effects for certain cancers, including breast and colon, and act as a neuroprotectant. Geraniol may also help alleviate depression, anxiety and insomnia.

It’s also a super-effective, nontoxic antifungal and can even be used as an insect repellent.

Geraniol rarely dominates a strain, but instead adds a flowery nuance to the complex terpene profiles of many favorites. Varsity stoners and newbies alike might consider further investigation—here are a few strains to ask your budtender about:

Lemon G

Bred from a cross of G13 and Kali Mist, Lemon G’s hybrid genetics lean strongly into sativa territory. Users describe this strain as peppy and euphoric, with a buzzy body high and uplifting, mood-boosting cognitive effects. This might be a stash-box staple for wake-and-bakers who like to start the day with a jolt, or for canna-enthusiasts who prefer their tokes to deliver blissful, bouncy energy rather than deep relaxation. Therapeutic users report relief from chronic pain, depression and fatigue. Expect a citrusy, floral fragrance and a skunky, earthy exhale.

Amnesia Haze

Another uplifting hybrid with peppy parentage, Amnesia Haze is a cross of Jamaican and Laotian sativas with the more relaxed Afghan Hawaiian. Rec users overwhelmingly describe this cultivar as head-clearing and invigorating, making it another fabulous strain for starting the day (if you’re into that kind of thing—which I assume you are). Therapeutic users report relief from chronic pain, anxiety and depression. Expect an earthy, flowery nose and a rich, velvety exhale.

Headband

Widely available and well regarded by lifestyle puffers, medicinal users, and dabblers alike, Headband is a balanced hybrid that reportedly delivers a heady combination of clearheaded creativity and sparkling physical euphoria. Therapeutic users celebrate this cultivar’s efficacy in treating anxiety, chronic pain, and inflammation. And yes, for many, the onset begins with the uncanny sensation of wearing an invisible headband. Your results may vary. Expect a pungent sweetness with notes of gasoline and flower petals, and a gassy exhale.

Strawberry Diesel

Another popular hybrid rich with geraniol notes is Strawberry Diesel, a cross of NYC Diesel and Strawberry Cough that has become relatively ubiquitous recreationally. Users describe Strawberry Diesel’s effects as soothing and euphoric in the head, while perky and elastic in the body. Therapeutic users report relief from appetite loss, anxiety, fatigue and depression. Expect a gassy, berry-blossom nose and a pungent, earthy exhale.

Kimbo Kush

For users who prefer a more relaxing, sedative effect, Kimbo Kush might be a strong contender for best geraniol-tinged cultivar. This calming cross of Platinum Blackberry Kush and Starfighter delivers cushiony, ultra-chill body effects, and spacey, galaxy-brained head highs resulting in an overwhelmingly—but pleasantly—tranquilizing buzz. Therapeutic users describe relief from anxiety, insomnia, muscle spasms and stress. Expect a funky floral fruit perfume and a citrusy exhale.

Dutch Hawaiian

Often, peppier uplifting strains can cause anxiety for users who prefer stonier effects, Dutch Hawaiian however, is a perky phenotype that recreational users celebrate for its anxiety-quelling, creativity-inspiring effects. Bred from a cross of all-time faves Hawaiian and Dutch Treat, this uplifting hybrid is euphoric in the head and cashmere elastic in the body. Therapeutic users report relief from depression, nausea and fatigue. Expect a piney, tropical fruit fragrance and a gassy, floral exhale.

Black Cherry Soda

This funky hybrid is reportedly another choice wake-and-bake cultivar, delivering a crystalline, super-cerebral head high and a sparkling, uplifting body buzz perfect for starting the day, or kicking off a midday mood boost. Therapeutic users describe relief from anxiety, chronic pain, and even fibromyalgia (but your results may vary, so chat up your doctor and your most-seasoned budtender before breaking the bank on a top-shelf quarter). Expect a funky, gassy, floral nose and a berry-sweet exhale.