In our 2016 endorsement issue on May 4, we said the presidential race is such a train wreck that Oregon is relevant. Well, we stand by this statement like never before as we announce Candidates Gone Wild, the showcase for local and statewide candidates put on by Willamette Week and the Bus Project.
On Monday, Oct. 10, 10 candidates will share the stage for 90 minutes of political mischief, and you may not want to miss it.
Hosted by Courtenay Hameister, Portland writer, director and former host of Live Wire! Radio, the program will highlight one of the more exciting local races between Portland Commissioner Steve Novick and challenger Chloe Eudaly.
Will you see mayors and mayor-elects? Congressmen and women? Secretary of state candidates? What about gubernatorial candidates? We hope so and are confirming participants now.
Will the presidential race be covered here? Probably. And what about those controversial Oregon ballot measures like 97 (corporate tax) and 98 (career and technical education funding)? Oh yes.
Related Article: Torture on a Grand Scale. What You Missed at Candidates Gone Wild.
Candidates Gone Wild gives candidates a reason to shake out their khakis and untie their bowties as they compete in a variety show and a whole gamut of pop-culture-spoofing skits.
Audience members will be asked to engage, to tweet, to cheer, to heckle, to Snapchat, and above all, to vote on Nov. 8.
Lip synch battles? MTV cribz? VH1 pop up videos? Carpool karaoke? Improv skits? Live commercials? Likely happening, with your 2016 local and statewide candidates' laughable antics at the center. Get your ticket now and join us at Revolution Hall for the shenanigans.
Go: Monday, October 10, 7:00 – 8:30 p.m. at Revolution Hall (1300 SE Stark Street). All ages. $5 ticket in advance. $10 ticket at the door. Tickets here.
Comments