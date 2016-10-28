Never before has Willamette Week's Holiday Marketplace been this fun, nor has our Funniest 5 Showcase been this festive! Join us for one big entertaining evening of WW-curated shopping from some of Portland's best artisan vendors, and stay for a night of laughs at our Funniest 5 Showcase.

Complete your holiday gift-giving by snagging something for everyone on your list. If the shopping tires you, break for a tasty dinner with our 2016 WW Co-Cart of the Year Chicken and Guns. Then settle into your seat for a showcase of "The Funniest 5," as voted on by Portland comedy insiders with results published in Willamette Week on November 23. Plus, beer by Lagunitas Brewing and custom cocktails by New Deal Distillery are available for purchase.

Marketplace | Free Entry | 30 Vendors | 3 – 8 p.m.

Comedy Showcase | $5 advance / $10 door | 5 Comedians | 8 p.m.

2016 VENDORS:

Alshiref Design and Print

Annie's Pies

Bandit Kettle Corn

Brewed Oregon

Bridge Nine Candle

Bud Rub

Carter + Rose

Cat Adoption Team

Catman Cellars

Eastside Distilling

Eso Etso

Graflectics

Happy Parties

Marshall's Haute Sauce

New Deal Distillery

Olympia Provisions

One Fork Farm

PDX Bloem

Portland Bitters Project

Portland Gear

River City Bicycles

Rx Letterpress

Schmidt's Deodorant

Soul'd Out Music Festival

Tabor Tavern

The Beebe Company

Thomas + Sons Distilling

Upper Metal Class

Go: Monday, November 28, Alberta Abbey (126 NE Alberta), all ages. Marketplace 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Comedy 8 p.m. Get advance tickets to the showcase HERE.

Photo by Emily Joan Greene
