Never before has Willamette Week's Holiday Marketplace been this fun, nor has our Funniest 5 Showcase been this festive! Join us for one big entertaining evening of WW-curated shopping from some of Portland's best artisan vendors, and stay for a night of laughs at our Funniest 5 Showcase.
Complete your holiday gift-giving by snagging something for everyone on your list. If the shopping tires you, break for a tasty dinner with our 2016 WW Co-Cart of the Year Chicken and Guns. Then settle into your seat for a showcase of "The Funniest 5," as voted on by Portland comedy insiders with results published in Willamette Week on November 23. Plus, beer by Lagunitas Brewing and custom cocktails by New Deal Distillery are available for purchase.
Marketplace | Free Entry | 30 Vendors | 3 – 8 p.m.
Comedy Showcase | $5 advance / $10 door | 5 Comedians | 8 p.m.
2016 VENDORS:
Alshiref Design and Print
Annie's Pies
Bandit Kettle Corn
Brewed Oregon
Bridge Nine Candle
Bud Rub
Carter + Rose
Cat Adoption Team
Catman Cellars
Eastside Distilling
Eso Etso
Graflectics
Happy Parties
Marshall's Haute Sauce
New Deal Distillery
Olympia Provisions
One Fork Farm
PDX Bloem
Portland Bitters Project
Portland Gear
River City Bicycles
Rx Letterpress
Schmidt's Deodorant
Soul'd Out Music Festival
Tabor Tavern
The Beebe Company
Thomas + Sons Distilling
Upper Metal Class
Go: Monday, November 28, Alberta Abbey (126 NE Alberta), all ages. Marketplace 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Comedy 8 p.m. Get advance tickets to the showcase HERE.
