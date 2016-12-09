VISIT THE NEW, OFFICIAL CULTIVATION CLASSIC WEBSITE FOR 2018 EVENT DETAILS & TICKETS, LAST YEAR'S RESULTS, RESOURCES AND MORE!
Willamette Week is proud to produce Cultivation Classic, Oregon's only competition exclusively for OMRI or OMRI-equivalent flower produced in the state without pesticides. By celebrating craft and community within the cannabis movement, Cultivation Classic, presented by WW with Farma, Cascadia Labs, Phylos Bioscience and the Resource Innovation Institute, supports and develops the leading edge of regenerative farming practices in Oregon. The event and awards will take place on May 12, 2017, at Revolution Hall in Portland.
CELEBRATION + EVENT
2018 Sponsorship Deck coming FALL 2018. Please contact steph@cultivationclassic.cc with inquiries.
2017 WINNERS
CBD OUTDOOR
Winner: Alter Farms, Cherry Wine
Second Place: Siskiyou Sungrown Farm, Z7
CBD INDOOR
Winner: Yerba Buena, Corazon
Second Place: Cascade High, Steven Hawking
CBD GREENHOUSE
Winner: Cheshire Kind, Cannatonic
Second Place: Cheshire Kind, AC/DC
1:1 OUTDOOR
Winner: sofresh farms, Critical Cure
Second Place: Siskiyou Sungrown Farm, HarleyWreck
1:1 INDOOR
Winner: East Wind Cannabis, CBD Critical Mass
Second Place: Gaia's Ganja Garden, Kush Med
1:1 GREENHOUSE
Winner: Toro Ma, CBDiesel
No Second Place: Only one entry
THC OUTDOOR
Winner: One Family Farms, Blueberry
Second Place: High Valley Organics, Purple Hindu Kush
THC INDOOR
Winner: Ten Four Farms, Sour Tangie
Runner Up: Bull Run Craft Cannabis, Golden Cobra
THC GREENHOUSE
Winner: Cannassentials, Guava Chem
Runner Up: Cannassentials, Bubblegum
2017 SPEAKERS MAIN STAGE // presented by Farma
Hosted by Live!Wire Radio’s Jason Rouse
Ethan Russo, MD | Medical Director, PHYTECS
Ethan Russo, MD, is a board-certified neurologist, psychopharmacology researcher, and Medical Director of PHYTECS. Previously, from 2003-2014, he was Senior Medical Advisor, medical monitor/study physician to GW Pharmaceuticals for numerous Phase I-III clinical trials of Sativex® and Epidiolex®. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania, and the University of Massachusetts Medical School, before residencies in Pediatrics in Phoenix, and in Child/Adult Neurology at the University of Washington, Seattle. He was a clinical neurologist in Missoula, Montana, for 20 years. He has held faculty appointments in Pharmaceutical Sciences at the University of Montana, and in Medicine at the University of Washington. He is a former president of the International Cannabinoid Research Society and former Chairman of the International Association for Cannabinoid Medicines. He is author/editor of seven books on cannabis and medicinal herbs, and has also published numerous book chapters, and over fifty articles in neurology, pain management, cannabis, and ethnobotany.
Dr. Adie Poe | Co-Founder, Habu Health
Adie Poe, Ph.D., is a global leader in opioid and cannabis research. She has been studying the neuroscience of opioid/cannabinoid interactions for more than a decade. Her work has been consistently funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), totaling over $2 MM in direct research costs. She has received numerous awards for her cutting-edge work, and has presented her research in diverse settings across the globe. Dr. Poe has an extensive background in neurobiology, and her commitment to understanding and treating debilitating diseases like chronic pain is unfaltering. Dr. Poe is one of few experts in this field, and is now positioned to apply her extensive knowledge and improve human health as the co-founder of Habu Health.
Dr. Dominic Corva | Founder, Co-Executive and Social Science Research Director, Political Geography Specialist
Dr. Dominic Corva is the founder and Social Science Research Director at the Cannabis and Social Policy Center (CASP), a federal 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to learning whole plant lessons about and from emergent landscapes of cannabis legalization. A Political Geographer and Public Policy scholar, he was most recently an adjunct Assistant Professor at the University of Washington (2015-2016) and visiting assistant professor in Public Policy at Sarah Lawrence College (2009-2013), and continues to be an Affiliate Researcher for the Humboldt Institute for Interdisciplinary Marijuana Research (HIIMR) at Humboldt State University, Arcata, California. He has done subcontracting and consulting work for BOTEC, Americans for Safe Access Foundation (ASAF), the State of California, and various industry and civil society organizations. His content can be found on this web site, www.cannabisandsocialpolicy.org; annual popular education events on the West Coast including the Original Terpestival (TM) which he produces, Seattle Hempfest, and Humboldt County’s seasonal spring planting and fall harvest events.His work has been published in The International Journal of Drug Policy, Political Geography, the Annals of the Association of American Geographers, and ACME: A Journal of Radical Geography. His dissertation research examined the political economy of international drug policy in the Western Hemisphere, and his postdoctoral research has focused on the political economy of cannabis agriculture in Southern Humboldt county.
Tim Blake | Founder, Emerald Cup
Tim started practicing transcendental meditation at the age of seventeen. He earned his real estate license at the age of nineteen. He was one of the founders and the CEO of several productions companies in the 1980's. In 1998 he bought an old campground, and renamed it " Area 101". Tim sponsored and helped produce the first gathering of law enforcement and cannabis farmers in the country, which lead to the first county sponsored cannabis program. Tim was one of original farmers in the program and was again last year. He created The Emerald Cup, the worlds largest outdoor cannabis competition, thirteen years ago. Tim was the co-founder of the Mendocino Farmers Collective and also Healing Harvest Farms Collective. Tim was a founding member of the Mendocino Cannabis Policy Council ( MCPC). He's also on the board of directors of The Mendocino Cannabis Industry Association ( MCIA). Tim is blessed to have three daughters, six grandkids, and one great granddaughter.
Kevin Jodrey | Owner of Wonderland Nursery and Founder of The Ganjier
Kevin Jodrey is one of the most well known growers in Humboldt County and is an internationally respected cannabis expert, known for improving and forwarding the modern cannabis movement. As a world renowned hunter of ganja genetics, Kev is fascinated by the search for rare, desirable, and marketable traits. Kevin is the creator of Port Royal, owner of Wonderland Nursery, and co-founder of The Ganjier. He’s been a cannabis cultivator for decades, running his own operations and offering consulting services to the broader community. He’s spoken at universities, judged at the Emerald Cup, and consulted on cannabis related educational shows for National Geographic and A&E. Featured in the New York Times, a pulitzer prize winning Washington Post article, countless other articles, books, and radio, and tv shows, he is at the epicenter of the Green Rush and is guiding the industry as it transitions to legalization.
Jeremy Plumb | Farma, Open Cannabis Project
Jeremy Plumb is the co-founder of Farma, widely considered to be among Oregon’s best dispensaries. He has consulted with cannabis researchers in Israel, advised members of US Congress on cannabis policy, and serves on the OLCC’s rule-making advisory committee. In 2015, Jeremy co-founded Cultivation Classic, Oregon’s leading craft cannabis competition. He serves on the technical advisory committee of the Resource Innovation Institute, and is the executive director of the Open Cannabis Project. He lives in Portland, OR, with his sweet border collie Lucy and when he can, finds few greater joys than sailing on the mighty Columbia river.
Adam Smith | Founder and Director, Craft Cannabis Alliance
Adam got hooked on drug reform in law school in 1993. In 1996, he launched the nation's first online newsmagazine devoted to drug policy. In 1998 he launched the Higher Education Act Reform campaign, which won back federal financial aid for students with drug convictions, and shepherded the founding of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, now active in 40+ states and thirteen countries. Adam has founded or served on founding boards of organizations and campaigns including The Vote By Mail Project, League of Young Voters, Oregon Bus Project, People of Color in Harm Reduction. The Craft Cannabis Alliance, brings together industry leaders committed to clean, sustainably produced cannabis, ethical employment practices, local ownership, community engagement, and the movement to end prohibition. His writing on drug policy has been widely published, and he is a frequent contributor to the Marijuana Today podcast.
Ashley Preece | Executive Director, Ethical Cannabis Alliance
Ashley has recently established funding to launch ECA, a nonprofit and voluntary certification body bringing to market robust, transparent cannabis standards around social & environmental best practices nationwide. She is in the process of developing a “cannabinized” organic standard as well as other social and environmental best practices. Ashley holds a BAS degree in Horticultural Sciences from Boise State University and is on the brink of two decades of experience of both agriculture and cannabis-centric cultivation. She successfully co-founded Cascadia Labs, one of the leading cannabis analytical labs in the nation, as well as helped launch Portland Chapter Women Grow.
Jodi Haines | Alter Farms
Jodi Haines moved from the Midwest to the sunny climate of Southern Oregon 17 years ago, and soon after, began her research and hands-on work with medical marijuana. Jodi is co-founder and director of operations of Alter Farms on the Rogue River, last year’s Cultivation Classic THC Outdoor Champion. Jodi is also the owner of Ma Mosa’s, a favorite from-scratch restaurant of locals and visitors from far and wide. When not working 16 hour days on the farm and at her restaurant; Jodi enjoys rafting and kayaking, raising and preparing food, and tending to her goats, pigs, sheep and chickens on the farm. Jodi finds time to host benefits for the community library and to support GMO-Free Josephine County as well as other community efforts, and is an avid contributor to Jefferson Public Radio. She also enjoys wine tasting and playing Cards Against Humanity!
Dee Dussault | Creator and Author, Ganga Yoga
Dee Dussault is the creator of Ganja Yoga, cannabis-enhanced yoga classes. A yoga practitioner with more than twenty years of experience, Dee was the first yogi to offer cannabis yoga classes outside of ancient India. Her work has been featured in VICE, High Times, Good Morning America, Buzzfeed, Dope Magazine, New York Times, Glamour Magazine, The Cannabist, Business Insider, Yoga Journal, and many others. Her book, 'Ganja Yoga' is coming out April 2017 with Harper Collins. Dee is also a sexuality coach.
Amy Margolis | Sharholder, Greenspoon Marder
Amy T. Margolis is a shareholder with Greenspoon Marder's Cannabis Law practice group. Her primary practice areas are licensing, compliance and regulatory work in the cannabis industry, as well as continuing to represent clients charged with crimes in either state or federal court. She is also directly involved with the state's policy discussion around implementation of medical and recreational cannabis and she has been tapped to serve on a number of rulemaking committees. She frequently testifies at the Oregon legislature and before local governments on both policy and practical issues surrounding cannabis. Ms. Margolis is the founder and director of the Oregon Cannabis PAC and the Oregon Cannabis Association, which is the largest professional cannabis association in the state of Oregon. She has spoken across the country on issues such as raising capital, managing investors, the struggles with implementation of legal cannabis and federal obstacles to the industry.
Jesse Sweet | Director, Administrative Policy and Process Oregon Liquor Control Commission
Jesse Sweet is the Director of Administrative Policy and Process for the Oregon Liquor Control Commission. As the Commission's legal policy coordinator, Mr. Sweet is responsible for drafting and interpreting administrative rules and advising on legislative and policy issues related to alcohol and marijuana. Mr. Sweet works directly with legislators and industry stakeholders in order to provide technical guidance and advance the Commission's policy objectives. Mr. Sweet also supervises the Commission's hearings unit. Mr. Sweet has been with the OLCC since 2010 and he holds degrees from University of Oregon School of Law and Oberlin College.
Lauren Terry | Journalist
Lauren Terry is a born and raised Oregonian who started writing for Willamette Week's cannabis column in 2014, under the pseudonym, Mary Romano. She came out of the cloud and dropped the fake name after marijuana was legalized in Oregon, continuing to cover industry news and trends for multiple publications. Between time spent working as a budtender, medical dispensary manager, and harvest manager at a Southern Oregon medical farm, she's had the privilege to watch this community grow firsthand from a tight-knit crew of medical shops to an expanding force of diverse cannaphiles and entrepreneurs.
Winston Ross is a veteran journalist, with 13 years in newspapers and four in online media and magazines, including Newsweek and The Daily Beast. In 2016, he launched a communications consulting firm that has helped a half-dozen clients find their best story and the best medium for telling it. More at winstonross.wordpress.com and www.bettertold.com
Alisha Holloway | Data Scientist
Alisha Holloway is a data scientist with expertise in genomics and statistical analysis of big data. She is an Assistant Professor at UC San Francisco School of Medicine, and was the founding director of the Gladstone Institutes Bioinformatics Core Facility. Alisha leads the software development and data analysis group at Phylos Bioscience. Her team brings you the eCommerce site and the Phylos Galaxy, which is a 3D visualization of cannabis genetic variation.
…and more TBA! Full stage schedule to be announced soon.
2017 VENDOR VILLAGE // presented by Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
25+ Vendors Including:
Alter Farms
Cannabis Wholesalers (Official Wholesaler for Cultivation Classic)
Cannassentials
Certified Kind
Craft Cannabis Alliance
CSI:Humbodlt
East Fork Cultivars
Eco Firma Farms
Fluence Bioengineering
Foliar Essence
Grass Roots Fabric Pots
Green Leaf Lab
Greenspoon Marder
High Noon Farms
Humboldt Seed Organization
Janye
Malibu's Compost
Mindful Organics
Mt Hood Garden Supply
O.pen Vape
Oregon Leaf
Organic Cannabis Growers Society
Periodic Edibles
Pot Pots
Pure Green
Resource Innovation Institute
Silver Stem Fine Cannabis
Solar Organics LLC
TKO Reserves
WeedMaps
…and more TBA!
2017 COMPETING PRODUCERS
7 Points Oregon
Alter Farms
Big Beard Farms
Bull Run Craft Cannabis
Cannabeizein
Cannassentials
Cascade High
Cheshire Kind
Conscious Cultivators
East Fork Cultivars
East Wind Cannabis
Ebb & Flow Farm
Gaia's Ganja Garden
Green Source Gardens
Hidden Elephant Ganja (MindRite)
HiFi Farms
High County Organic Farms
High Noon
High Valley Organics
Lion Tree Farms
Lucid Forest (Trichome Forest)
Massive Seeds / Roganja
Mindful
Nelson & Company Organics
One Family Farms
Phantom Farms
Phoenix Rising Farm
Pilot Farm
Siskiyou Sungrown Farm
sofresh farms
Sol Botanicals
Southern Oregon Cannabis Company
Sweden CBD
Ten Four Farms
The Cannabis Farm
Top Grade Medical
Toro Ma
Trichome Farms
Yerba Buena
2017 COMPETITION JUDGES
Judges include growers, brewers, chefs, bakers, artists, athletes and more. Some of our judges are listed here. Some names not published for privacy.
Alex Ganum
Alison Gary
Amarett Jans
Andi Bixel
Andrea Sparr-Jaswa
Andrew DeWeese
Ashley Preece-Sackett
Brianna Lopez
Brittney Woodland
Bryant Cocks
Caitlin Podiak
Carl Hoosack
Carolyn White
Connie Wohn
Corrie Weber
Courtney Eldridge
Crystal Hoffman
DeAngelo Raines
Dominic Corva
Erin Purchase
Estebon’ Stephen Richard Duarte
Gregory McManis
Jennifer Hudyma
Jeremy Kwit
Jeremy Robbins
Jeremy Sackett
Jesce Horton
Johnny Green
Joshua Stroud
Lauren Yoshiko Terry
Leah Maurer
Leather Storrs
Liz Blaz
Madeline Martinez
Martin Cizmar
Matt Price
Matt Stangel
Matt Taylor
Meghan Walstatter
Michael Beaird
Myron Chadowitz
Pacer Stacktrain
Rachel Kirtz
Ralph Glatt
Raymond Bowser
Rena Nassar
Resinated Lens
Richard Gunter Crommelin, III
Ryan Herron
Ryan Kingsella
Samantha Montanaro
Serena Mosteller, LMT
Shane Yoakam
Simone Fischer
Troy Moore
Whitney Hobbs
Will Hyde
Wm. Willard Greene
Zia McCabe
Zoe Wilder
2016 SPEAKERS INCLUDED:
KEYNOTE
Jonathan Page, Ph.D., CEO and president of Anandia Labs | Page, a professor at the University of British Columbia, is the first scientist to sequence the cannabis genome and make significant discoveries about THC biosynthesis. With a lifelong interest in medicinal plants and biochemistry, he started cannabis studies in 1999.
KEYNOTE
Robert Clarke, executive director of BioAgronomics Group | Clarke's travels have led him across Eurasia documenting traditional cannabis production and use. His popular titles include "The Botany and Ecology of Cannabis," "Marijuana Botany," "HASHISH!," and "Cannabis: Evolution and Ethnobotany."
INTEGRATED PEST MANAGEMENT
Shane Young, chemical-free pest management specialist of Natural Enemies | As the owner of Natural Enemies, Young focuses on the use of beneficial insects and helping growers transition from chemical use to biological control, helping eliminate chemical use in crops.
INTEGRATED PEST AND FUNGAL MANAGEMENT
Kelly, Josh and Sky, Dragonfly Earth Medicine | Dragonfly Earth Medicine Pure is a standard that goes beyond the term "organic" and addresses the full spectrum of sustainable land and production. We look forward to delivering a message that inspires the community and opens there minds to new ideas.
SOIL GROWING PANEL
MODERATOR: Eric Brandstad, general manager of Forever Flowering | Brandstad is the leading greenhouse- and growing-efficiency expert in the legal cannabis industry. His goal is to help improve efficiency of light dep greenhouses and to educate growers and investors on how plants react in the greenhouse environment.
Eliza + Nick Mahmood, Green Source Gardens | Green Source Gardens is a flower-producing family farm whose top priority is responsible and regenerative agricultural practices. Nick and Eliza run an 80-acre eco-dynamic farm in the foothills of Southern Oregon.
Jesse Dodd, Biovortex | Dodd is the creator of Biovortex, a living conceptual art piece, utilizing the mediums of gardening, soil building, breeding, photography, writing, imagination, social media, conversions and presentations, with the goal of influencing the cannabis industry in the direction of a profitable and environmentally regenerative future.
Courtney Zehring, Tokie Farms | Zehring owns and operates Tokie Farms, a living soil cannabis farm in southern Oregon, and has worked in the field of sustainable agriculture and development for more than ten years. Environmental ethics, land stewardship, and cannabis are her passions.
Chris Jagger, Blue Fox Ag Services | Jagger has been growing vegetables organically for nearly 20 years. He began with a small 1 acre garden and now grows 40 acres of vegetables in the Applegate Valley of southern Oregon. Jaggers main goal is finding ecological solutions for the modern farmer that work in a financially viable manner.
Michael Owens, Canna Cruz Gardens Inc. & Wildcrafted Seed Co. | Based in the Santa Cruz mountains, Owens utilizes native California soil, flora & fauna in a regenerative 'Wildcrafted' practice. An organic cultivation approach that helps to build biodynamic soils, aids plants natural defense mechanisms and greatly increases the medicinal qualities of Cannabis with award winning results.
CLEAN GREEN CERTIFICATION
Chris Van Hook, Program Director of Clean Green Certification Program | Van Hook is a nationally recognized expert on agricultural regulations, organic farming and cannabis. The Clean Green Program has been featured on national Geographic as well as featured by the American Bar Association in the published book "Attorneys in Small Town America." Chris is now certifying both medical and recreational cannabis in California, Colorado, Oregon, Nevada and Washington.
LIGHTING + PHOTOBIOLOGY
Nick Klase, CEO and Co-Founder, Fluence Bioengineering | Klase is a pioneer in the development and implementation of lighting and photobiology systems. His diverse background includes spearheading the world's largest indoor vertical farm, collaborating with hundreds of universities on various photobiology, geosciences and horticulture research projects, and applying that knowledge to develop the world's most powerful and efficient lighting systems for indoor and greenhouse horticulture. Prior to Fluence, Nick was the CEO/co-founder of BML Horticulture, vice president and founder of horticulture at Illumitex, and general manager of Acuity Brands, the largest lighting company in North America.
Please contact steph@cultivationclassic.cc for sponsorship or media inquiries, speaker suggestions, competition information and other questions.
