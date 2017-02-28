These are the best beers in Oregon from the 2016 season, as selected by more than 85 judges in January 2017 and announced during the Oregon Beer Awards ceremony at Revolution Hall, Tuesday, February 28. A Voting Academy of more than 200 industry allies voted for the additional categories include breweries, bars and festivals.

The night is available on video by Stumptown Bliss here. Photos by Thomas Teal coming soon.

Experimental
Bronze
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Vienna Coffee Beer

Silver
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Bellwether 2015

Gold
Wolf Tree Brewery
Spruce Tip Gruit

Kolsch
Bronze
Golden Valley Restaurant + Brewery
Carlton Kölsch

Silver
StormBreaker Brewing
Total ReKolsch

Gold
Pelican Brewing Company
Kiwanda Cream Ale

Belgian
Bronze
Deschutes Brewery – Bend
Elkington's Golden Strong

Silver
Burnside Brewing Company
Juin

Gold
Fat Head's Brewery
Pimp My Sleigh

Saisons + Farmhouse
Bronze
Deschutes Brewery – Portland Public House
Blended Saison

Silver
The Commons Brewery
Urban Farmhouse Ale

Gold
Base Camp Brewing Company
Harvest Saison

Brett + Mixed Culture
Bronze
Oakshire Brewing
"X" Tenth Anniversary

Silver
Breakside Brewery
Homunculus

Gold
Logsdon Farmhouse Ales
Oak Aged Bretta

Fruit + Field
Bronze
pFriem Family Brewers
Kumquat Farmhouse Ale

Silver
Upright Brewing
Oregon Native

Gold
Logsdon Farmhouse Ales
Peche 'n Brett

Pilsner
Bronze
Full Sail Brewery
Cascade Pilsner

Silver
Freebridge Brewing
Pulpit Rock Pilsner

Gold
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Breakside Pilsner

Classic German Styles
Bronze
Upright Brewing
Apple Wood Smoked Helles Bock

Silver
PINTS Brewing Company
Yule Log-er Smoked Helles Lager

Gold
Rosenstadt Brewery
Altbier

Classic UK and American Styles
Bronze
Hop Valley Brewing Company
Paunchy Porter

Silver
Back Pedal Brewing
Summer Breeze

Gold
Widmer Brothers Brewing
Hefe

Other Traditional Beers
Bronze
Mt. Tabor Brewing Company
Cowboy's Lament

Silver
StormBreaker Brewing
Imperial Mississippi Rye'd

Gold
Silver Moon Brewing
Ghost Fields Rye IPA

Classic Sour
Bronze
Breakside Brewery
New World Bruin

Silver
Laurelwood Brewing
Flanders Red

Gold
Royale Brewing Company
Strassen Katze

American Sour
Bronze
Stickmen Brewing Company
Emilia

Silver
Yachats Brewing
Salal Sour

Gold
Breakside Brewery
#MakingFriendsMakingMemories

Wood + Barrel-aged Sour + Brett
Bronze
Baerlic Brewing Company
Wood Worker Harshmellow Mountain

Silver
Wolves + People Farmhouse Brewery
OE2 (Blend One)

Gold
Cascade Brewing
Framblanc 2015

Sessionable Hoppy
Bronze
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Lunch Break ISA

Silver
Sunriver Brewing Company
Electric Avenue Session IPA

Gold
Worthy Brewing Company
Stratasphere IPA

Dark Hoppy
Bronze
Baerlic Brewing Company
Dark Thoughts Cascadian Dark Ale

Silver
Salem Ale Works
Cast Iron CDA

Gold
Burnside Brewing Company
Keg Nog

Strong Hoppy
Bronze
GoodLife Brewing Company
Comatose Imperial IPA

Silver
10 Barrel Brewing – Portland
Pearl IPA

Gold
Breakside Brewery
Precious Snowflake Double IPA

Fresh Hop
Bronze
pFriem Family Brewers
Fresh Hop Mosaic Pale

Silver
Sunriver Brewery
D'Bomb

Gold
Baerlic Brewing Company
Pioneer Fresh Hop Special Bitter

Flavored
Bronze
Sunriver Brewing Company
Cocoa Cow

Silver
Rock Bottom Brewery
Port-Chata

Gold
Upright Brewing
Fatali Four

Coffee
Bronze
Wild Ride Brewing
Stand Up and Shout Stout

Silver
Feckin Brewery
Feckin De Los Muertos

Gold
Three Creeks Brewing Company
Frontier Justice Coffee Stout

Barrel-Aged
Bronze
Alesong Brewing + Blending
Rhino Suit

Silver
Hop Valley Brewing, Production
Pinot Barrel-Aged Saiblonde

Gold
Santiam Brewing Company
Pirate Stout

Stout/Porter
Bronze
Three Creeks Brewing Company
FivePine Chocolate Porter

Silver
Falling Sky Brewing
Dreadnut Stout

Gold
McKenzie Brewing Company
Break Action Porter

American IPA
Bronze
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Breakside IPA

Silver
Fat Heads Brewery
Semper FiPA

Gold
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Tall Guy

Best Beer Bar/Bottle Shop
Belmont Station

Best Brewpub Experience
pFriem Family Brewers

Best Beer Festival
Festival of the Dark Arts

Best New Brewery
Alesong Brewing + Blending

Brewery of the Year – Small
Baerlic Brewing Company

Brewery of the Year – Medium
The Commons

Brewery of the Year – Large
Breakside Brewery

For more information about the Oregon Beer Awards, visit wweek.com/oregonbeerawards.

Correction: A previous version of this article listed Solera as the Brewery winning silver for Fresh Hop with D'Bomb. Sunriver Brewing Co. makes this beer. The article has been updated and WW regrets the error.