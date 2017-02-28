These are the best beers in Oregon from the 2016 season, as selected by more than 85 judges in January 2017 and announced during the Oregon Beer Awards ceremony at Revolution Hall, Tuesday, February 28. A Voting Academy of more than 200 industry allies voted for the additional categories include breweries, bars and festivals.
The night is available on video by Stumptown Bliss here. Photos by Thomas Teal coming soon.
Experimental
Bronze
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Vienna Coffee Beer
Silver
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Bellwether 2015
Gold
Wolf Tree Brewery
Spruce Tip Gruit
Kolsch
Bronze
Golden Valley Restaurant + Brewery
Carlton Kölsch
Silver
StormBreaker Brewing
Total ReKolsch
Gold
Pelican Brewing Company
Kiwanda Cream Ale
Belgian
Bronze
Deschutes Brewery – Bend
Elkington's Golden Strong
Silver
Burnside Brewing Company
Juin
Gold
Fat Head's Brewery
Pimp My Sleigh
Saisons + Farmhouse
Bronze
Deschutes Brewery – Portland Public House
Blended Saison
Silver
The Commons Brewery
Urban Farmhouse Ale
Gold
Base Camp Brewing Company
Harvest Saison
Brett + Mixed Culture
Bronze
Oakshire Brewing
"X" Tenth Anniversary
Silver
Breakside Brewery
Homunculus
Gold
Logsdon Farmhouse Ales
Oak Aged Bretta
Fruit + Field
Bronze
pFriem Family Brewers
Kumquat Farmhouse Ale
Silver
Upright Brewing
Oregon Native
Gold
Logsdon Farmhouse Ales
Peche 'n Brett
Pilsner
Bronze
Full Sail Brewery
Cascade Pilsner
Silver
Freebridge Brewing
Pulpit Rock Pilsner
Gold
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Breakside Pilsner
Classic German Styles
Bronze
Upright Brewing
Apple Wood Smoked Helles Bock
Silver
PINTS Brewing Company
Yule Log-er Smoked Helles Lager
Gold
Rosenstadt Brewery
Altbier
Classic UK and American Styles
Bronze
Hop Valley Brewing Company
Paunchy Porter
Silver
Back Pedal Brewing
Summer Breeze
Gold
Widmer Brothers Brewing
Hefe
Other Traditional Beers
Bronze
Mt. Tabor Brewing Company
Cowboy's Lament
Silver
StormBreaker Brewing
Imperial Mississippi Rye'd
Gold
Silver Moon Brewing
Ghost Fields Rye IPA
Classic Sour
Bronze
Breakside Brewery
New World Bruin
Silver
Laurelwood Brewing
Flanders Red
Gold
Royale Brewing Company
Strassen Katze
American Sour
Bronze
Stickmen Brewing Company
Emilia
Silver
Yachats Brewing
Salal Sour
Gold
Breakside Brewery
#MakingFriendsMakingMemories
Wood + Barrel-aged Sour + Brett
Bronze
Baerlic Brewing Company
Wood Worker Harshmellow Mountain
Silver
Wolves + People Farmhouse Brewery
OE2 (Blend One)
Gold
Cascade Brewing
Framblanc 2015
Sessionable Hoppy
Bronze
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Lunch Break ISA
Silver
Sunriver Brewing Company
Electric Avenue Session IPA
Gold
Worthy Brewing Company
Stratasphere IPA
Dark Hoppy
Bronze
Baerlic Brewing Company
Dark Thoughts Cascadian Dark Ale
Silver
Salem Ale Works
Cast Iron CDA
Gold
Burnside Brewing Company
Keg Nog
Strong Hoppy
Bronze
GoodLife Brewing Company
Comatose Imperial IPA
Silver
10 Barrel Brewing – Portland
Pearl IPA
Gold
Breakside Brewery
Precious Snowflake Double IPA
Fresh Hop
Bronze
pFriem Family Brewers
Fresh Hop Mosaic Pale
Silver
Sunriver Brewery
D'Bomb
Gold
Baerlic Brewing Company
Pioneer Fresh Hop Special Bitter
Flavored
Bronze
Sunriver Brewing Company
Cocoa Cow
Silver
Rock Bottom Brewery
Port-Chata
Gold
Upright Brewing
Fatali Four
Coffee
Bronze
Wild Ride Brewing
Stand Up and Shout Stout
Silver
Feckin Brewery
Feckin De Los Muertos
Gold
Three Creeks Brewing Company
Frontier Justice Coffee Stout
Barrel-Aged
Bronze
Alesong Brewing + Blending
Rhino Suit
Silver
Hop Valley Brewing, Production
Pinot Barrel-Aged Saiblonde
Gold
Santiam Brewing Company
Pirate Stout
Stout/Porter
Bronze
Three Creeks Brewing Company
FivePine Chocolate Porter
Silver
Falling Sky Brewing
Dreadnut Stout
Gold
McKenzie Brewing Company
Break Action Porter
American IPA
Bronze
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Breakside IPA
Silver
Fat Heads Brewery
Semper FiPA
Gold
Breakside Brewery + Taproom
Tall Guy
Best Beer Bar/Bottle Shop
Belmont Station
Best Brewpub Experience
pFriem Family Brewers
Best Beer Festival
Festival of the Dark Arts
Best New Brewery
Alesong Brewing + Blending
Brewery of the Year – Small
Baerlic Brewing Company
Brewery of the Year – Medium
The Commons
Brewery of the Year – Large
Breakside Brewery
Correction: A previous version of this article listed Solera as the Brewery winning silver for Fresh Hop with D'Bomb. Sunriver Brewing Co. makes this beer. The article has been updated and WW regrets the error.
