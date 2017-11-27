This bud tasted like if bombpops could be grinded up into sticky weed. It was very flavorful and really felt like you were sneaking a delicious summer treat. I had to smoke a lot of this to get to the level where I felt silly. I would suggest Huckleberry to anyone who is stepping out into the functioning world high on marijuana for the first time. I gleefully headed to Helium Comedy Club. It's the place where anyone who is serious about being a comic flocks to. It's the most professional playground in town, so I treated it as such and did not get high before my set. I did however get high immediately after my set & TBH, this weed made me a tinge judgy. An open mic-er had a bit about how he was upset Justin Timberlake would be back to perform the SuperBowl and I thought 'honey, let me borrow you my JT Live in London DVD's. Take note on his swag, you could use it.' To which I started calling this strain 'Huckleberry Judy."