If you still have holiday shopping to do, don't miss the PDX Pop-Up Shops in the Pioneer Square mall and the Standard Insurance Center building. Until Dec. 24, these temporary homes for local makers and designers showcase unique gifts you can't find at typical retailers. We're particularly enchanted with dfrntpigeon, the at-risk, youth-run urban lifestyle brand that creates wearable fashion and lasting change, as well as Animal. Plant. Mineral., the indie retailer that handcrafts statement goods from minimally processed cashmere, leather and brass. Don't miss Portland Saturday Market Indoors (where you can browse handmade soaps and dreamcatchers without the umbrella typically necessary for the open-air landmark) and The Chic Coop, which semi-ironically displays its signature jewelry and handbags in a setup resembling a henhouse.