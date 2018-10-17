THEIR FALSE CLAIM: It hits Medicare and gas taxes. – WRONG! This is wrong and they know it. Asked specifically, The Tax & Finance Section of the Oregon Department of Justice on July 26th clearly stated: "Our conclusion is that the limitations of IP 37 (Measure 103) would not apply to those assessments or taxes. IP 37 (Measure 103) does not appear to apply to either the new hospital assessment or the new gas tax."