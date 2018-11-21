From now until Dec. 24, spend your dollars close to home to invest in Portland's economy—and the perfect place to find locally made gifts, the PDX Pop-Up Shops. For the ninth year in a row, PDX-based designers and artists will set up in vacant retail spaces to provide holiday shoppers with uniquely Portland presents. The Pop-Up Shops, which are located on the second floor of the Pioneer Place Mall, in Director Park and at 803 SW Morrison, have something for everyone on your list: A hand-knit hat from BlackSheepMade for your mom, an edgy t-shirt for your nephew from the streetwear brand dfrntpigeon, and a cheerful piece of art from City Pop for, well, yourself. (Why not? You deserve it.) These and other PDX PopUp Shops don't usually have permanent storefronts, so the holiday season is a unique chance to shop in person.