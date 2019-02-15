When the box is ready to go, the final step is setting up the pick-up. Rynly's site is user-friendly and guides you through the steps to get a delivery driver to come by. This is definitely one of the highlights of the service for John. "The interface is really easy to use," he says, "and having their logistics set up so that it's really easy to choose a box size and we know what the cost is going to be is so much more efficient for our operation."