MadeHere PDX is about as Portland as you can get. Nestled by Powell's Books and Portland Center Stage, the shop resides in a brightly lit brick showroom, complete with lush botany and a mural that reads "Proud Portlanders". Since opening four years ago, MadeHere PDX owner John Connor and his dedicated team have focused on that goal to succeed: support local and doing it proudly.
Even if you've never been inside the store, there is a good chance you've heard of the products MadeHere PDX carries. There's Jacobsen's Salt, Smith's Tea, and Improper Goods to name a few—currently, John says they carry over 300 local vendors, from food and apparel, to prints and outdoor gear.
With so many products, MadeHerePDX has become a hub for people to get Portland goods delivered straight to their door. For that, John trusts Rynly, a local shipping startup serving Portland and Seattle. He has only been using the service for a few months, but already Rynly has become his "go-to shipper". Not only is Rynly local, but it's also an easy-to-use service shipping across the whole city.
But just how easy is Rynly to use? John took us step by step to show us how.
1. Online order comes in and MadeHere PDX gathers products.
The first step starts with the customer ordering online. How many MadeHere PDX receives varies, but John says they can always count on a steady stream of orders throughout the week. An online order for MadeHere PDX can include all sorts of things. "We shipped a canoe and a sea kayak before, but obviously our more typical order might be a couple bars of chocolate or some hot sauce. Everything is shippable."
And though it wouldn't be the first thought, a good number of these orders are made by Portland residents looking for their local favorites. That's why Rynly is perfect for them: they deliver quickly and efficiently across the city in both Portland and Seattle.
2. Find best sized RYNLY box for the products ordered.
MadeHere PDX has a stock of Rynly's boxes at the ready to grab, in all the different sizes. With their clearly labeled boxes, Rynly takes the guesswork out of figuring out the cost of shipping—large, medium, small, Rynly's boxes always ship at the same price, and businesses can trust there won't be any hidden fees.
3. Fill box with products.
John praises Rynly for sticking to the mantra, "If it fits, it ships." Be it $70-worth of chocolate from Woodblock, an assortment of bitters from improper goods, or a leather weekender bag from Orox, MadeHere PDX will ship it to its customers, and Rynly will take care of it.
4. Set up RYNLY pickup.
When the box is ready to go, the final step is setting up the pick-up. Rynly's site is user-friendly and guides you through the steps to get a delivery driver to come by. This is definitely one of the highlights of the service for John. "The interface is really easy to use," he says, "and having their logistics set up so that it's really easy to choose a box size and we know what the cost is going to be is so much more efficient for our operation."
5. Hand box to RYNLY driver when they come in.
Once the order is all set, MadeHere PDX just waits for a driver to come by and pick up the package for delivery. Since it is a gig economy model, it's other Portlanders who have the time to spare for a side hustle. And MadeHere PDX trusts their packages to be delivered with care and efficiency, making it one less thing to worry about when it comes to their business.
And that's it!
John gives glowing reviews about Rynly's services. "It takes a lot of the thinking out of it for us. It's really easy for us to on the fly, as we're going through a busy day, to get a shipment out the door. And it's better for the customer, too, because we have higher confidence that we're going to get it out more quickly." He has recommended Rynly to all his vendors in the Portland area—both to get their products to MadeHere PDX and directly to their customers.
He predicts that it's only a matter of time before the white Rynly boxes are all over Portland. "All of our makers love to support local whenever they can." And with how simple Rynly is to use, it's easy to support the local economy. "It's just a great service."
Try RYNLY yourself! Use promo code "WWEEK19" to get your first shipment for free when you sign up. Visit RYNLY.com to make your first shipment!
Comments